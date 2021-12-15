Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2022

A brand new year is right around the corner, and streaming services like Netflix have quite a lot in store for 2022. There are loads of new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in January, which is exciting news for subscribers, but there is unfortunately another side to that coin. As some new titles arrive throughout the month, others will make their exit.

In the first couple of days of 2022, Netflix will be losing a popular action film and every season of a fan-favorite TV series. Snowpiercer, the cult Bong Joon-ho thriller starring Chris Evans, will be exiting Netflix on New Year’s Day. A few days later, on January 5th, all five seasons of Matt LeBlanc’s post-Friends series Episodes are leaving the service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Things only get more difficult from there, with the biggest exits arriving in the middle of the month. On January 15th, all five films in the Twilight Saga will be leaving Netflix. Twilight had a bit of a social media resurgence thanks to the arrival of the films on Netflix earlier this year, and there will certainly be quite a lot of fans disappointed to see the movies leaving.

At the very end of January, Netflix is losing movies like Mystic River, Cloud Atlas, and Shutter Island, as well as eight seasons of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. There aren’t as many titles leaving in January as there have been in previous months, but each one feels pretty profound this time around.

Here’s the full list of everything leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 1/1/22

Snowpiercer

Leaving 1/5/22

Episodes: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/6/22

A Ghost Story

Ballerina

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Leaving 1/10/22

Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/11/22

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Leaving 1/15/22

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

Leaving 1/17/22

The Bling Ring

Homefront

Leaving 1/21/22

The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 1/31/22

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General’s Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8

Mystic River

Shutter Island

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!