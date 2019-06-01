Here Are All the Best Easter Eggs From Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park expansion is filled with Easter eggs, both conspicuous and inconspicuous, including nods to the eight-movie Skywalker Saga and harder to spot details that give the land an extensive backstory and a lived-in feel.

Set in Black Spire Outpost on the remote outpost planet Batuu, Galaxy’s Edge immerses guests in the lore of the Star Wars galaxy with artifacts and treasures from across the 11-movie saga, including nods to Star Wars Story entries Rogue One and Solo.

The 14-acre expansion, promised to be Disney’s most ambitious, immersive and transformative land its Imagineers have ever dreamed up, is populated by rogues, smugglers, pirates, bounty hunters, patrolling Stormtroopers, and the various lifeforms expected to be encountered in this out-of-the-way slice of galaxy.

“When you have a film, it’s a closed experience. You get to the end and it’s over. At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, it’s about being expansive over time; it has a richness of discovery and the idea of possibility,” said Carrie Beck, Vice President, Development, Lucasfilm.

“That platform is filled with narrative and play, so guests will want to come back over and over — and have a variety of experiences.”

Those experiences include the local watering hole, Oga’s Cantina, and eatery Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo — housed in a working hangar bay — two of the wholly themed hotspots found in the land, located just steps away from high-end shop Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers, and other shops inspired by both the villainous First Order and the heroic Resistance.

The walls of Dok-Ondar’s shop are littered with Star Wars history, including one prized artifact dating back to the end of the Clone Wars, and the shop proprietor himself is a key figure in the history of Black Spire Outpost.

Treasures

Within Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, a storefront filled with jewelry, ancient artifacts, statues, and other priceless treasures, guests can spot helmets belonging to a variety of Imperial troops. Keep your eyes sharp and you’ll spot a jetpack that once belonged to the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy, Boba Fett, as well as the intimidating Mandalorian emblem.



Also on display within the store — owned and operated by the legendary antiquities dealer for which the shop is named, who gets his own mention in Solo: A Star Wars Story ahead of his first onscreen appearance in the premiere issue of the Galaxy’s Edge comic book — is a scrapped IG-series droid.

The shop also contains an object strongly resembling an ancient artifact belonging to the Indiana Jones series of films.

Creatures

Also adorning the walls of Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities are heads belonging to feline creature nexu and the more recognizable tauntaun. The shop also contains a lifesize taxidermic wampa, the ferocious creature from the ice planet Hoth first seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.



Millennium Falcon

Crawly creatures are even tucked within the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction, which sees guests pilot the legendary ship once operated by Han Solo and loyal co-pilot Chewbacca. These toothy, monstrous creatures famously appeared in an action sequence set aboard the Eravana during Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

When boarding the attraction, which boasts the first-ever full scale replica of the Millennium Falcon that will act as the model for all future Star Wars media, guests will receive orders from Weequay space pirate Hondo Ohnaka, best known for his appearances in the animated Star Wars Rebels.

The fluid and lifelike advanced audioanimatronic is brought to life by prolific Disney voice actor Jim Cummings.

Eateries

In the local eatery where chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs has docked a food freighter loaded with supplies to cook his galactic confections, containers can be seen wearing the numbers 77, 80, and 83 — representing 1977, 1980, and 1983, marking the years A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi first premiered in theaters.

Snacks

Also spotted in the eatery is a crate of Meiloorun fruit, first mentioned in 1996 novel X-Wing: Wedge’s Gamble — starring Wedge Antilles, a friend of Luke Skywalker’s — and better recognized as a favorite of green-skinned Twi’lek Hera Syndulla of Star Wars Rebels fame.

When journeying across Batuu, keep your eye peeled for the dianoga from the Death Star trash compactor — the very same creature first seen in Star Wars: A New Hope — now inhabiting a tank above a drinking fountain.

Languages

Alien languages seen throughout the land — like the Aurebesh graffiti pictured below — can be deciphered with help from the Play Disney Parks app, which translates hidden messages around Galaxy’s Edge. The free app enhances your immersive and interactive adventure by offering such digital tools as hacking, scanning, translating, and tuning — all designed to guide guests deeper into an adventure of their own making.

Traces of Legendary Heroes

In droid alley, next to Droid Depot — where space travelers can build their own interactive droid sidekick — look to the ground to find familiar traces of astromech droid R2-D2. Back at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, you’ll find a Yavin Medal of Bravery. R2’s longtime friend Luke Skywalker received such an honor in A New Hope alongside Han Solo for their part in a daring mission to destroy the Empire’s super weapon, the Death Star.

Traces of Evil

Decorating the wall of Dok-Ondar’s shop is a mural presenting an ancient battle between the two sides of the Force, and the original bas-relief of the mural decorated Chancellor Palpatine’s office in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The shop carries artifacts from across the galaxy and belonging to both the light and dark side of the Force, including lightsabers belonging to legendary Force users Mace Windu and Darth Vader.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at the Disneyland Resort. No reservations will be required after June 23.