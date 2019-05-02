Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Reservations Sell Out in Under Two Hours

Some guests hoping to visit the Disneyland Resort’s anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion in its opening weeks were subjected to long wait times and other frustrations when accessing the mandatory no-cost reservation system launched Thursday morning, which exhausted supply in just hours.

The Anaheim, California resort earlier announced access to the land would be limited and reservation-only between its May 31 opening date and lasting until June 23, 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some visitors were met with queues just to enter the Disneyland website, including The Hollywood Reporter‘s Ryan Parker, who reported the website suffered from overcrowding. Others were more fortunate, managing to secure a spot before general reservations quickly sold out.

“I’m happily surprised that the Galaxy’s Edge reservation system is working smoothly,” tweeted Tiffany Mink. “Yes, the waiting part sucks and it’s totally at random. But it’s NOT crashing on anyone and it’s fluid and straightforward.”

The reservation system for Disneyland’s #StarWars: Galaxy’s Edge goes live at 10 a.m. So many people are already on the site, disneyland(.)com isn’t even loading. pic.twitter.com/wKeQ3uH6eJ — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) May 2, 2019

“Beginning June 24, 2019, reservations will not be required for visits to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and access to Disneyland park, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and experiences will be subject to capacity,” Disney said in a statement Thursday.

Disneyland Resort previously announced guests staying at any of its three hotels — the Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, or Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa — would automatically secure a reservation for their entire registered party to experience Galaxy’s Edge during their stay.

Guaranteed reservations remain open to guests who book a Disneyland Resort hotel stay by visiting the official website or calling (714) 520-5060.

The first phase of the land’s opening will include the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction, a fast-paced motion simulator granting park goers the opportunity to fill one of six roles as operators aboard the Corellian YT-1300 light freighter made famous by Han Solo and Chewbacca.

The land’s second phase will see the arrival of the second major Galaxy’s Edge attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, some time later this year. A high-tech, trackless dark ride, Rise of the Resistance drops guests in the middle of a conflict between the warring First Order and the Resistance.

Got my reservation for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!!!! YEEESSSSSS!!!! pic.twitter.com/eFXXQY3qNA — Vincent D. Gamboa (@digitalspindj8) May 2, 2019

Guests are also encouraged to download the Disneyland and Play Disney Parks apps, which offer the opportunity for mobile food ordering, Disney PhotoPass downloads, and access to the FastPass and Disney MaxPass systems.

As noted in Disneyland’s latest Know Before You Go video, FastPass will not be available for Galaxy’s Edge when the land first opens, but the new land will include PhotoPass opportunities. The Play Disney Parks app will be a vital tool in bolstering your immersive experience when visiting a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens May 31 at the Disneyland Resort and August 29 within Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Slide 1

“Getting Endgame tickets is so frustrating!”



Disneyland: “Hold my beer.”#GalaxysEdge — Spencer Stevenson (@Spence_Mountain) May 2, 2019

Slide 2

Survivor Wars: Galaxy’s Edge of Extinction.



Look, its been nearly a full hour and I’ve lost all semblance of reality. — Eric Goldman @ Endgame Again Probably (@TheEricGoldman) May 2, 2019

I wish the #GalaxysEdge reservation page had a little meter of some sort to mark your status – it just refreshing to the same page it was before 10am is making me stress more. Anyone have any luck with making a reservation yet? — Eric Goldman @ Endgame Again Probably (@TheEricGoldman) May 2, 2019

Slide 3

looking at everyone booking their reservations for galaxy’s edge like pic.twitter.com/SGd6c99AZ2 — 𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐢. (@REYSBENSOLOS) May 2, 2019

Slide 4

Me: So much panic on the #GalaxysEdge talk about the reservations with the page not changing at all after 10am. It’s fun to watch.



ALSO Me: pic.twitter.com/zpEM6weAao — Patrick Wren (@Witdarkstar) May 2, 2019

I am Disappointed waited on the reservation page since 9 o’clock and still didnt get My Reservation….No Galaxy’s Edge For This Annual Pass Holder….Very Sad pic.twitter.com/rzOyHCCNYS — Crystal Camacho (@MLB_Chick_Halos) May 2, 2019

Slide 5

What this Galaxy’s Edge reservation queue is about to be pic.twitter.com/vx9rPn4aVu — carrie danvers (@hanschen_solo) May 2, 2019

Slide 6

Looking at this for almost three hours now. I think it’s about time to call it. #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/hafWwRLhfY — The Disney Hack (@TheDisneyHack) May 2, 2019

Slide 7

Got the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge reservation. I can’t wait to see. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/o6V5O3fP0y — ستيفن (@47_Stevenv) May 2, 2019

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Slide 9