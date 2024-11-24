Disney’s Involvement With Andor Season 2 Is Great News for Star Wars Fans

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed he enjoyed a significant amount of creative freedom while working on Season 2. The first season of the Star Wars show was one of the most critically acclaimed projects of the franchise’s Disney era, earning widespread praise and eight Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series). That success paved the way for Gilroy to make Andor Season 2 with minimal studio interference.

“In terms of creative notes, no one has come to me and said, ‘No, they shouldn’t say that,’” Gilroy said in an interview with Empire.

Over the years, Star Wars has become notorious for creative differences that derail plans. Perhaps the most infamous example is when directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were replaced during production of Solo: A Star Wars Story, but there have been several other instances of filmmakers parting ways with Disney and Lucasfilm or projects never materializing after an announcement. The New Jedi Order movie featuring Rey (which was unveiled during Star Wars Celebration 2023) has cycled through numerous writers, and Disney recently pulled a Star Wars film from their 2026 calendar.

The studio even went through multiple iterations of Andor when developing the series. Gilroy’s original pitch was rejected and didn’t get off the ground until streaming on Disney+ became a possibility.

It isn’t surprising that Disney and Lucasfilm didn’t have any notes for Gilroy on Andor Season 2. They have a strong relationship with the filmmaker; years before Andor became a hit, Gilroy helped get Rogue One: A Star Wars Story back on track when the spin-off movie encountered some difficulties. Rogue One grossed $1 billion worldwide and earned positive reviews, so Gilroy has the magic touch when it comes to working on Star Wars. Understandably, there’s a sense of trust here; Disney and Lucasfilm know Gilroy is very reliable with his ability to craft dramatically compelling stories.

Star Wars fans should rest easy knowing Andor hasn’t been compromised for its second season. The show became beloved due to its mature exploration of the franchise’s themes, depicting a darker side of the Rebellion and highlighting how brutal the Empire can be. Andor was also notable for featuring some of the best written speeches in Star Wars history, underscoring the desperation of characters like Kino Loy and Luthen Rael. The show was a breath of fresh air when the first season premiered in 2022, so it’s great that the final season will follow the same blueprint.