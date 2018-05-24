Does ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Solo: A Star Wars Story just had its big world premiere, and the first wave of reactions to Solo have been better than expected. However, aside from questions about the quality of the movie, fans want to know if another staple of these big blockbuster franchise universes will also be in play.

So: Does Solo: A Star Wars Story have any post-credits scenes?

In a word: no.

Something could change if Lucasfilm is holding a special scene back for theatrical release – but at this point, fans should be able to tell that not everything that exists in the Marvel and DC movie universes will carry over to the Star Wars franchise. Star Wars movies have never, ever, had post-credits scenes, and there’s no reason to expect them to start now. At this point, throwing post-credits scenes into the films would seem like a direct copy of the Marvel formula; not to mention, there’s very little to “tease” in a Star Wars button scene. So far the standalones have all been prequels, so we know where those stories lead; and the main line of Episodes are each approached as their own individual chapters, and the fandom would probably reject the idea of each film teasing the next one, with some gimmicky tease.

That’s not to say that Solo won’t contain some big surprises. Without dropping spoilers, it’s already been stated that the film offers some big surprise cameos and reveals – all of which take place within the actual events of the film. No post-credits scene needed. As stated, Star Wars fans have generally been resistant to the idea of the franchise going the Marvel route, and since few of us want to live in a total clone-world of cinema, the distinctions between franchises are good to maintain.

