Epic Star Wars Mural to Reveal New ‘Episode IX’ Poster During Celebration

Fans will finally get their first glimpse at the future of Lucasfilm this week with Star Wars Celebration taking place in Chicago. We’re set to see the return of The Clone Wars, our first look at The Mandalorian, and it’s all but confirmed that Star Wars: Episode IX will have its huge coming out party to kick off the event.

The panel for Star Wars: Episode IX doesn’t take place until Friday morning, but fans already got their first tease of a huge reveal while checking out the floor of Star Wars Celebration. A massive mural sits on display on the convention floor, separated into sections that showcase each film in the Skywalker Saga. The posters also show spinoff films like Rogue One and Solo, as well as animated series like Rebels and The Clone Wars.

Perhaps most interesting is the last section covered in a black curtain, likely to be revealed as a major showcase of Star Wars: Episode IX.

Take a look at the full poster below:

Little is known about Star Wars: Episode IX, but we’re likely to get some major reveals later this week.

Director J.J. Abrams recently spoke out about the difficulty in returning to the franchise in addition to telling the final story in the Skywalker Saga.

“Our movie was not just following what we had started [with The Force Awakens], it was following what we had started and then had been advanced by someone else [with Star Wars: The Last Jedi]. So there was that, and, finally, it was resolving nine movies,” Abrams told Fast Company. “While there are some threads of larger ideas and some big picture things that had been conceived decades ago and a lot of ideas that Lawrence Kasdan and I had when we were doing Episode VII, the lack of absolute inevitability, the lack of a complete structure for this thing, given the way it was being run, was an enormous challenge.”

We’ll see how completes the ongoing Star Wars saga when Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters in December 2019.

