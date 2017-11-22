Save 20% on Fandango Gift Cards for a Limited Time

Movie tickets are always a great gift, and for a limited time you can give that gift in a big way with this Fandango gift card deal.

At the moment you can save 20% off any gift card order of $100 or more using the code DEAL2017 at checkout (max $50 discount). This applies to any combination of gift card denominations as long as the final total is $100 or more.

MoviePass is also running a $6.95 per month deal (billed annually) which entitles you to watch up to one movie a day, but if you’re worried about their long term stability, the Fandango gift card is definitely the best way to go.