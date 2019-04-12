First ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Footage Debuts at Disney+ Event

The Star Wars franchise is in for its biggest year yet. Lucasfilm is gearing up for the release of Star Wars: Episode IX, the fan-favorite animated series The Clone Wars is returning, and EA is getting ready to release a brand new game that many are anticipating. But one of the most surprising additions to the galaxy far, far away will premiere on Disney’s new streaming service in November with The Mandalorian.

New details of Star Wars: The Mandalorian were revealed at the Disney+ event for shareholders earlier today, and those in attendance were treated to the first footage of the upcoming series. Lucasfilm has yet to release the clip to the public, but a reporter from THR was on hand to document what was shown:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The clip shows the back of presumably the Mandalorian in a snowy area. He’s holding something in his hand, and he pockets it and walks forward. He wears armor that’s meant to look like a medieval knight. There are shots of new planets, new races, new species and new starships, but, as Favreau said, ‘we want it to feel completely connected and familiar.’”

Disney’s shareholders might be the first people to see the footage, but the rest of us might have to wait long before getting our own glimpse at The Mandalorian. With Star Wars Celebration taking place this weekend, the new live-action series is getting its own spotlight panel on Sunday with both showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Kathleen Kennedy in attendance.

Favreau has recently opened up about his affinity for the franchise, revealing that he wants The Mandalorian to fit in seamlessly alongside the movies fans know and love.

“Since I wrote most of [The Mandalorian], I wrote it to fit within our volume, and in trying to keep the scale of it like the first Star Wars film, which was a relatively low-budget affair, even though the effects were spectacular,” Favreau recently said to James Cameron while speaking at an event for the Directors Guild of America.

Hopefully Lucasfilm reveals the first trailer for The Mandalorian at Star Wars Celebration this weekend.

The series is set to debut with the Disney+ streaming service on November 12th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!