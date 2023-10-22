Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Reflects on Failed Star Wars Audition

Kelsey Grammer is best known for playing Frasier Crane on Cheers and Frasier, which recently returned to Paramount+ for a new reboot nearly 20 years after the original series finale. Some fans might recall that Grammer also has a history with Star Trek, playing Morgan Bateson in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Cause And Effect." Turns out, Star Trek wasn't the only "Star" franchise that could have featured the sitcom star. Earlier this year, before the SAG strike, Grammer was interviewed by the In Depth podcast and revealed his failed Star Wars audition.

During the interview, Grammer recalled being introduced to an agent and was even given the address where George Lucas was holding auditions for the original Star Wars. Grammer remembers discussing that he would probably be a better Han Solo than Luke Skywalker role, but then he never heard back.

"I walk around and knock on the door, sure enough, they call me in, and I sit down, and there is... I didn't know him at the time, George Lucas. 'We're making this thing about... is a fairytale in space. You know, two guys rescue a princess.' Great, sounds like fun. So he said, 'You're right for... well, there's two parts... maybe the older guy. He's kind of, you know, a gunslinging kind of guy. You know, an adventurer.'"

Grammer continued, "I'm watching a little bit longer, and holly sh*t, this is that movie. This is that thing the guy told me about. It's them. It's... oh, my god. And, you know, I either dodged a bullet or missed a really big opportunity."

Which Frasier Stars Returned For Reboot?

Grammar isn't the only star returning for the Paramount+ series. Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her role as Frasier's ex-wife, Lilith. Peri Gilpin is also returning as Roz Doyle, who produced Frasier's radio show in Seattle throughout the original Frasier run. Conversely, David Hyde Pierce will not return as Frasier's brother, Niles. Sadly, John Mahoney passed away in 2018, so fans also won't be seeing Frasier's dad, Martin, in the new series. Neither Neuwirth nor Gilpin showed up in the first three episodes.

Jack Cutmore-Scott plays Fraiser's son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst stars as Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan's colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy's roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew, David.

In an interview with the Independent, Grammer explained that the new series is less of a reboot and more of an all-new series to feature the character.

"The ethics of Frasier – the study of good, let's say – was important to us," Grammer explained. "It seemed important to all the people that were involved in the original one, and it has remained important in the show today." He continued, "Frasier has been my ministry, you could say ... He's trying to spread the good word, to put some love in the world – and tolerance, true tolerance. Those are powerful words, but most people use them to manipulate. I think tolerance is a beautiful, beautiful concept. Not particularly realised in behaviour in our country, but still a good goal."

"This isn't really a spin-off," Grammer added. "It's more of a third act, or fourth act. A spin-off of a spin-off."

The first three episodes of the new Fraiser are now streaming on Paramount+.