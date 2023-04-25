Frasier Reboot Adds Another Original Series Star To Cast

Peri Gilpin, who played Frasier Crane's longtime producer Roz Doyle on Frasier, has signed on to guest star in an episode of the series' revival at Paramount+. Details on Roz's storyline are currently under wraps, but Gilpin joins Bebe Neuwirth, who will also reprise her role as Dr. Lilith Sternin, Frasier's ex-wife and occasional professional rival. While Roz first appeared in the Frasier pilot and appeared in all 11 seasons of the show, Lilith appeared on the series only occasionally. Roz, whose defining character traits were her sharp tongue and liberated attitude about sex, was a series regular for the entire run.

The new series is set in Boston, where Frasier and Lilith first met, and where Cheers itself is located. There has been no word yet as to whether the bar or any of its patrons might show up on Frasier. During the original series run, various members of the Cheers cast reprised their roles, including Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Woody Harrelson, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt.

It seems likely Roz will still be a big deal in the radio game, since the series ended with her as the new station manager at KACL, taking over the station after its previous manager quit to pursue his passion. During the original series run, she had a daughter, who would now be almost 25 years old.

Originally, Frasier's revival was supposed to take place in a third city, neither Boston nor the original Frasier's Seattle. It wasn't until production began that the Boston setting was revealed.

Per the official logline for the revived Frasier, "Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!"

Kelsey Grammer will reprise the role of Frasier Crane, with Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, and Anders Keith also starring. Grammer serves as executive producer, and was key to getting the reboot off the ground after years of rumors and speculation. Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli will serve as writers and executive producers, with Grammnet NH Productions' Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon also executive producing. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions. James Burrows, who served as the series director on Cheers and directed more than 30 episodes of the original Frasier, will direct the first two episodes.