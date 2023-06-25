Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Calls Revival Series "Fourth Act" for Character

There have been many sitcom reboots in recent years, and the long list will soon include Frasier, the spin-off series of Cheers that ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004. Kelsey Grammer first played the role in the third season of Cheers in 1984, which means the actor embodied the role for 20 years in a row. Now, he's coming back again, and he's teasing a "fourth act" for his longstanding character. In an interview with Independent, Grammer explained that the new series is less of a reboot and more of a third, all-new series to feature the character.

"The ethics of Frasier – the study of good, let's say – was important to us," Grammer explained. "It seemed important to all the people that were involved in the original one, and it has remained important in the show today." He continued, "Frasier has been my ministry, you could say ... He's trying to spread the good word, to put some love in the world – and tolerance, true tolerance. Those are powerful words, but most people use them to manipulate. I think tolerance is a beautiful, beautiful concept. Not particularly realised in behaviour in our country, but still a good goal."

"This isn't really a spin-off," Grammer added. "It's more of a third act, or fourth act. A spin-off of a spin-off."

He added of the new cast members, "At first, you cast these people, you've never seen them before ... And boy, by about the middle of the second show, I thought, 'Son of a gun. He's actually doing it. He's like Frasier's kid. Wow.' So I think it's gonna be a great discovery for people. There's some new people on the show to really fall in love with, and arguably it may even be funnier."

Who Is Returning From Frasier?

Grammar isn't the only star returning for the Paramount series. Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her role as Frasier's ex-wife, Lilith. Peri Gilpin is also returning as Roz Doyle, who produced Frasier's radio show in Seattle throughout the original Frasier run. Conversely, David Hyde Pierce will not return as Frasier's brother, Niles. Sadly, John Mahoney passed away in 2018, so fans also won't be seeing Frasier's dad, Martin, in the new series.

The Frasier reboot stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan's colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy's roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew, David.

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," said Grammer in a press release announcing his return. "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

