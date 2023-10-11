Where to Watch Frasier Online

Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is back for his third chapter in Frasier. Nearly 40 years after the pompous psychiatrist first appeared in Cheers, and almost 20 years after we last saw him in the 2004 finale of his long-running spin-off, Frasier returns — "and he's basically the same," according to the trailer for the series revival. This fall marks 30 years since the original Frasier premiered with "The Good Son" in 1993, the start of a record-breaking, 11-season run that still stands as the most Emmy wins for a comedy series with 37 wins and 107 nominations.

Below, read on to find out how to watch Frasier online without cable and how to tune into broadcast airings of the new series.

Frasier (2023) Release Date



Frasier premieres Thursday, October 12th, with its first two episodes on Paramount+. The streamer typically releases new episodes at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. New episodes of Frasier premiere weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays internationally.

How to Watch Frasier Online or on TV



To watch Frasier on Paramount+, you'll need a Paramount+ subscription. New customers can sign up for a free Paramount+ 7-day trial. Paramount+ plans start at $5.99/month ($59.99/year) for Paramount+ Essential, which includes access to over 45,000 episodes and movies with limited commercial interruptions; or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month ($119.99/year), which features ad-free access to over 45,000 episodes and movies, plus downloads, your live local CBS station, live sports, and SHOWTIME.

The CBS Television Network will broadcast a special airing of the first two episodes of Frasier (2023) back-to-back on Tuesday, October 17th, beginning at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT.

Where Is Frasier Streaming?



All 11 seasons of the original Frasier are available to stream on Paramount+ and free streaming service Pluto TV, as well as on Hulu (subscription required).

Frasier: The Good Son



Paramount+ has made the 1993 Frasier pilot, "The Good Son," free to watch on YouTube (no subscriptions required). The episode picks up after Cheers, with a recently divorced Frasier working as a radio psychiatrist at KACL in his hometown of Seattle. Frasier reunites with his snooty brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce), and takes in their retired police officer father, Martin (John Mahoney), after a career-ending injury. Martin moves into Frasier's bachelor pad and brings with him a live-in health care provider, self-professed psychic Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves).

Frasier: The Good Father



30 years later, in "The Good Father," following Martin's death, Frasier returns to Boston for a college lecture and to check in on his son, Freddy — whom he quickly suspects is keeping a secret from him.

The new series also stars Jack Cutmore-Scott (Oppenheimer) as Frasier's firefighter son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses) as Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye (Castle) as Olivia, Alan's colleague and head of the university's psychology department; Jess Salgueiro (The Boys) as Freddy's roommate Eve; and newcomer Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew, David, the adult son of Frasier's brother, Niles, and sister-in-law Daphne. Original Frasier cast members Peri Gilpin, who played Frasier's producer Roz, and Bebe Neuwirth, who made recurring appearances as Frasier's icy ex-wife Lilith, will appear in the first season.

Frasier: Inside the Series



Frasier: Inside the Series, a 22-minute special giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new series, is available to watch on Paramount+, Pluto TV, Mixible, and in full below via YouTube.