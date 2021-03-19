Star Wars Launches Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn Funko Pop Exclusives

Funko and Star Wars have teamed up for another year long series of exclusive Pop figures after the success of the Battle at Echo Base collection last year. The new series is dubbed "Across the Galaxy", and they're kicking things off with two releases - an Obi-Wan Kenobi (Tatooine) Funko Pop with a bonus pin and a new Pop of Qui-Gon Jinn with a drawn lightsaber and a new pose.

Once again, the new Star Wars series of Funko Pops will be exclusive to Amazon. Pre-orders for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Pop and pin set are available here for $14.99 with a release date set for June 1st. The Qui-Gon Jinn Pop is available to order here for $11.99 and is shipping now.

While you're at it, you might want to check out the spectacular new Star Wars The Black Series comic book-inspired action figures that Hasbro released today. You can find all of the details and pre-order links right here.

Another Pop figure series that Funko has in the works with the Disney mothership is the Marvel-focused Pop figure lineup of exclusives dubbed "Year of the Shield". Funko notes that the series is designed to "celebrate heroes who wield shields to protect the innocent from villains whether they appear in the Marvel comics, movies, or both."

Bucky Barnes holding Cap's shield as the Winter Soldier in the 2014 Captain America: The Winter Soldier film kicked off the collection, which will eventually include 8 Pop figures. Like the Star Wars Across the Galaxy series, the Pop figures will be released every other month, and all will be exclusive to Amazon. You can pre-order the Winter Solider Year of the Shield Pop figure right here on Amazon for $11.99. And don't forget that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+!

