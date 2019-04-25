Funko Pop Marvel Infinity Saga Art Series 6-Pack Pre-Orders are Live

It used to be that packs of Funko Pop figures above that included more than 2 or 3 figures were exceedingly rare, but Funko has been cranking them out lately. For example, in the last few weeks we've seen a Pearl Jam 5-Pop Pack, a Deadpool 4-Pack, and a Minnie Mouse 5-Pack. Now you can add this Art Series 5-Pack of Avengers from Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga to the list.

The Infinity Saga Art Series 5-Pack includes Avengers Pop figures of Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Hulk, and Iron Man that look like they came straight out of box of crayons. Or maybe some sort of hard candy since they appear to have some sort of shiny sparkle. Pre-orders for the Infinity Saga Funko Pop 5-Pack are live here on Amazon (exclusive) for $59.99 while they last. The release date is set for October 28th.

Speaking of Avengers Funko Pop Amazon exclusives, the figure series based on the victory shawarma post-credits scene in the original 2012 Avengers film is nearly complete! The recent addition of Black Widow is the fifth release in what will eventually be a six Pop figure collection. The figures can be linked together to form one big display piece.

Given the current situation surrounding Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit with Disney, the timing of the Black Widow Funko Pop is either really good or really bad depending on your point of view. We're guessing it will be really good for Funko, so you'll want to get your pre-order in here on Amazon (exclusive) while you can.

If you're looking for more, news on the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases is available right here. Some recent headlines include:

