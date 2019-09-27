Funko Unveils Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Jedi: Fallen Order Pop Figures

Lucasfilm and Disney’s “Triple Force Friday” Star Wars merchandising extravaganza is happening on October 4th. As the title of the event suggests, a veritable avalanche of merch will be released in support of three big Star Wars releases: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th, The Mandalorian Disney+ series on November 12th, and the PS4 / XBO / PC game Jedi: Fallen Order on November 15th. Naturally, Funko is getting in on all three releases with a whole bunch of new Pop figures.

Note that the entire range of new Star Wars Funko Pop figures will be available to pre-order right here starting at midnight EST (9pm PST) on October 3rd / 4th. Here’s your checklist for all three Star Wars releases:

The Rise of Skywalker Sith Jet Trooper Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Rey Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Jannah Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Finn Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker BB-8 Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Rose Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Zorii Bliss Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Poe Dameron Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Lando Calrissian Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker First Order Jet Trooper Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Lieutenant Connix Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren in Tie Whisper Deluxe Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Tread Speeder Pop! Movie Moment

The Rise of Skywalker D-0 Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Mystery Minis Display Case

The Rise of Skywalker Mystery Minis Random 4-Pack

The Rise of Skywalker Pop! Pens Display Case

The Mandalorian Pop!

The Mandalorian Kuiil Pop!

The Mandalorian IG-11 Pop!

The Mandalorian Cara Dune Pop!

Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis & BD-1 Pop!

Jedi: Fallen Order Second Sister Inquisitor Pop!

Despite the size of Funko’s Star Wars wave, it is but a snowflake in the aforementioned Star Wars merch avalanche on tap for Triple Force Friday. Below you’ll find the big Hasbro and Lego items that will be available to order right here at Entertainment Earth and here via Walmart at midnight EST (9pm PST) on October 3rd / 4th:

Hasbro (The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures will be especially popular):

The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber

The Rise of Skywalker Scream Saber Lightsaber

The Rise of Skywalker Lightsaber Academy Battling System

The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Electronic Red Lightsaber

The Rise of Skywalker Supreme Leader Kylo Ren Electronic Mask

The Rise of Skywalker Nerf GlowStrike Dart Refill

The Rise of Skywalker Nerf GlowStrike Dart Poe Dameron Blaster

The Rise of Skywalker Sith Trooper Nerf Blaster

Galaxy of Adventures R2-D2, BB-8, D-O Action Figures

The Rise of Skywalker Remote Control D-O Rolling Toy

Galaxy of Adventures First Order Driver and Treadspeeder

The Vintage Collection Poe Dameron’s X-Wing

The Rise of Skywalker Micro Force WOW! Kids 4-Pack Wave 1

The Rise of Skywalker Micro Force WOW! Kids 4-Pack Wave 2

The Rise of Skywalker Micro Force Advent Calendar

The Black Series Supreme Leader Kylo Ren Action Figure

The Black Series Rey and D-O Action Figures

The Black Series Sith Trooper Action Figure

The Black Series The Mandalorian Action Figure

The Black Series Cal Kestis Action Figure

The Black Series Second Sister Inquisitor Action Figure

The Black Series First Order Stormtrooper Action Figure

The Black Series Offworld Jawa Action Figure

The Vintage Collection Knight of Ren Action Figure

The Vintage Collection Sith Jet Trooper Action Figure

The Vintage Collection Luke (X-Wing Pilot) Action Figure

The Vintage Collection The Rise of Skywalker Rey Action Figure

The Vintage Collection Zorii Bliss Action Figure

The Vintage Collection Poe Dameron Action Figure

The Rise of Skywalker Spark and Go Droids Wave 1 Set

The Vintage Collection Action Figures Wave 1

The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case

The Rise of Skywalker 12-Inch Action Figures

The Rise of Skywalker Level 2 Lightsabers Wave 1 Case

The Rise of Skywalker Level 1 Lightsabers Wave 1 Case

Galaxy of Adventures Action Figures Wave 1

Galaxy of Adventures Action Figures Wave 2

Galaxy of Adventures Action Figures Wave 3

The Black Series Action Figures Wave 1 Case

The Rise of Skywalker Spark and Go Droids Wave 1R1

The Rise of Skywalker Level 2 Lightsabers Wave 1 Rev 1

The Rise of Skywalker Masks Wave 1 Case

Galaxy of Adventures Rey Action Figure

Galaxy of Adventures Chewbacca Action Figure

Galaxy of Adventures Kylo Ren Action Figure

Supreme Leader Kylo Ren 12-inch Action Figure

Darth Vader 12-inch Action Figure

Star Wars Saga Edition Monopoly Game

Chewbacca Edition Bop It! Game

LEGO:

Star Wars Death Star Cannon

Star Wars Resistance A-Wing Starfighter

Star Wars Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter

Star Wars Pasaana Speeder Chase

Star Wars AT-ST Raider

Star Wars Yoda

Star Wars Kylo Ren’s Shuttle

Star Wars Millennium Falcon

