Gillette Launches Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Promotion and Gift Packs with Epic Commercial

Gillette has long been “the best a man can get,” but now it’s the best a Rebel can get. As one of the major partners with Lucasfilm for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Gillette has revealed their special custom TV spot, after Nissan and Duracell before them. Like those two, Gillette’s commercial has a fully realized custom-produced look at the world of Rogue One, this one unique in that 90% of the commercial is actually fully in the movie’s world, and also unique because it’s in reverse.

The spot shows a Rebel Company about to face down a few squads of Stormtroopers, and as the leader of the group slightly grins, the video goes into rewind. We see our best look yet at the new U-wing vessels that serve as both strike vehicles and transports in Rogue One, a new look at the AT-ACT variant of the popular Imperial walkers, and eventually get back to the Rebel Alliance base, where the company leader rewinds through getting his weapon, his helmet, all the way back to splashing his face, revealing an every day man finishing his shave.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The campaign is called “Every Story Has a Face” and focuses on the individuals in the Star Wars universe, something that Creature and Makeup FX Supervisor Neal Scanlan pointed out mirrors director Gareth Edwards’ approach to the film itself.

“It is incredibly exciting to work with such an iconic movie franchise that connects with our guys and celebrates the story behind each man’s face and chosen look,” said John Mang, Vice President, Global Gillette in a press release. “As the world’s leading male grooming brand, Gillette products ensure guys can craft their story in order to take on the journey ahead – no matter what challenges it may bring.”

Four men’s gift packs are also officially available at retailers nationwide, featuring Stormtrooper, Rebel Aliance, and two with the Death Trooper. Details for those gift packs follow.

·Rogue One and Gillette Special Edition MACH3 Gift Pack (Stormtrooper)

o1 MACH3 Turbo razor, 1 razor refill, 1 Gillette Series Sensitive Shave Gel | MSRP: $9.99

·Rogue One and Gillette Special Edition ProShield Chill Gift Pack (Rebel Alliance)

o1 Gillette ProShield Chill razor, 1 razor refill, 1 ProGlide 2-in-1 Shave Gel | MSRP: $9.99

·Rogue One and Gillette Special Edition ProShield Gift Pack (Death Trooper)

o1 Gillette ProShield razor, 1 razor refill, 1 ProGlide 2-in-1 Shave Gel | MSRP: $9.99

·Rogue One and Gillette Special Edition ProShield Regimen Gift Pack (Death Trooper)

o1 Gillette ProShield razor, 1 razor refill, 1 organizer, 1 ProGlide 2-in-1 Shave Gel, 1 Gillette Clear Gel Antiperspirant/Deodorant | MSRP: $14.99

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is in theaters December 16, 2016.