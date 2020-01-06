Star Wars

Jodie Comer’s Golden Globes Dress Looks Like Baby Yoda and We Can’t Unsee It

The 2020 Golden Globes are officially underway tonight, and pop culture fans are tuning in to see […]

By

The 2020 Golden Globes are officially underway tonight, and pop culture fans are tuning in to see the surprising wins and the unexpected meetings. The event’s red carpet has already given fans a lot to process, including one outfit that some thought looked a little familiar. Killing Eve and Free Guy star Jodie Comer made an appearance on the red carpet, donning a green dress with some very specific puffy sleeves. As several fans of the actress quickly pointed out, her outfit bears an unintentional similarity to The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to address the parallel, and create some pretty hilarious jokes along the way. Here are a few of those responses.

