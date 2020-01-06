Jodie Comer’s Golden Globes Dress Looks Like Baby Yoda and We Can’t Unsee It

The 2020 Golden Globes are officially underway tonight, and pop culture fans are tuning in to see the surprising wins and the unexpected meetings. The event’s red carpet has already given fans a lot to process, including one outfit that some thought looked a little familiar. Killing Eve and Free Guy star Jodie Comer made an appearance on the red carpet, donning a green dress with some very specific puffy sleeves. As several fans of the actress quickly pointed out, her outfit bears an unintentional similarity to The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda.
Fans quickly took to Twitter to address the parallel, and create some pretty hilarious jokes along the way. Here are a few of those responses.
Someone else pointed out that Jodie Comer’s dress looks a bit baby Yoda ish. And, I have to concur. Not in a bad way. #GoldenGlobes— Jeanette Ward (@jeanette_y_ward) January 6, 2020
Jodie Comer is cosplaying Baby Yoda #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/l0S0li9sob— rose the hat’s awards campaign manager (@doctorsIeep) January 5, 2020
Jodie Comer dressed up as Baby Yoda for the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/6LfF4FBOdm— Aleks (@cvtecharlize) January 6, 2020
somebody really hates jodie comer what in the name of baby yoda is this? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/FfSqvw8Nja— Maris || penn badgley call me back (@LaSplitsville) January 6, 2020
Jodie Comer’s haute couture #GoldenGlobes gown or Baby Yoda? pic.twitter.com/kqGUELWIkW— Lisa McLoughlin (@itslisamc) January 6, 2020
jodie comer said baby yoda but as a dress #goldenglobes— ellen (@freugeist) January 5, 2020
Saw #Jodie trending was hoping it was about Jodie Comer so clicked on it and saw #babyyoda. Anyway, I hope baby Yoda wins for its role in #KillingEve tonight. pic.twitter.com/pz5hwHvmOn— Hannah Taylor (@HannahHappyFeet) January 6, 2020