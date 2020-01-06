Jodie Comer’s Golden Globes Dress Looks Like Baby Yoda and We Can’t Unsee It

The 2020 Golden Globes are officially underway tonight, and pop culture fans are tuning in to see the surprising wins and the unexpected meetings. The event’s red carpet has already given fans a lot to process, including one outfit that some thought looked a little familiar. Killing Eve and Free Guy star Jodie Comer made an appearance on the red carpet, donning a green dress with some very specific puffy sleeves. As several fans of the actress quickly pointed out, her outfit bears an unintentional similarity to The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to address the parallel, and create some pretty hilarious jokes along the way. Here are a few of those responses.

Baby Yoda-Ish

Someone else pointed out that Jodie Comer’s dress looks a bit baby Yoda ish. And, I have to concur. Not in a bad way. #GoldenGlobes — Jeanette Ward (@jeanette_y_ward) January 6, 2020

Uncanny

Jodie Comer is cosplaying Baby Yoda #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/l0S0li9sob — rose the hat’s awards campaign manager (@doctorsIeep) January 5, 2020

Respect

Jodie Comer dressed up as Baby Yoda for the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/6LfF4FBOdm — Aleks (@cvtecharlize) January 6, 2020

What In the Name of Baby Yoda

somebody really hates jodie comer what in the name of baby yoda is this? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/FfSqvw8Nja — Maris || penn badgley call me back (@LaSplitsville) January 6, 2020

Who Wore It Better?

Jodie Comer’s haute couture #GoldenGlobes gown or Baby Yoda? pic.twitter.com/kqGUELWIkW — Lisa McLoughlin (@itslisamc) January 6, 2020

jodie comer said baby yoda but as a dress #goldenglobes — ellen (@freugeist) January 5, 2020

Rooting for You