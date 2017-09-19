Rumor: Darth Vader To Appear In The Han Solo Spinoff Movie

Anakin Skywalker is the Nick Fury of the Star Wars universe.

New rumors floating around the set of the untitled Han Solo movie indicate that Darth Vader will indeed be a part of the next Star Wars spinoff.

The rumor comes courtesy of The Hashtag Show, who have established a decent track record when it comes to these reports.

Their report states that someone in Darth Vader armor was on the set for reshoots by new director Ron Howard. There’s no mention of how significant the scenes were or how large of a role the character will play in the new movie, just that he’s a part of it.

It’s an intriguing piece of news, and if it does pan out it would make Vader the most dominant presence in every single Star Wars film, edging out C-3PO and R2-D2 who are unlikely to appear in the Han Solo spinoff.

Anakin appeared in every Star Wars prequel up until his transformation to Vader, who was the main villain in the original trilogy. After his destroyed helmet was featured prominently in a Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the character had two show-stealing scenes in last year’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Now, this isn’t the first time this rumor has popped up. Rumors of Vader actor Spencer Wilding appearing in the Han Solo spinoff first began when he canceled an appearance at Fandom Fest Comic Con to film for a Star Wars role.

The actor himself debunked those rumors on his own personal Facebook page, but given how secretive Lucasfilm is some fans didn’t buy into it.

These new rumors don’t confirm if the character will be played by Wilding or someone else, just that he will indeed have a part in the new movie.

We’ll find out for sure as we get closer to the Han Solo movie’s eventual release in theaters, scheduled for May 25, 2018.

