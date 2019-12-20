Harley Quinn Actress Margot Robbie Has Never Seen Star Wars

Margot Robbie, the Oscar-nominated actress best known for playing Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and the forthcoming Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, has still never seen Star Wars. While that might seem like an odd thing in your circle of friends — an eccentric blindspot in somebody’s pop culture knowledge — it seems a little weirder still to think that someone deeply embedded in modern Hollywood hasn’t seen the film which is the gold standard for four-quadrant blockbusters. But it is not a blind spot for Robbie — at least not anymore. While at one point it may have been just something she missed, now she has made it into a game.

As she tells it, it surprises and frustrates people when she says she’s never seen the popular film. That’s something she wants to hang onto for a while.

“I’ve never seen any Star Wars,” Robbie said in an interview over the summer. “And I kind of don’t watch it now just because it infuriates people so much, like, ‘How? How have you never watched any Star Wars?’ And I just kinda wanna see how long I can make it now.”

In a new interview, she’s doubled down on the comments. You can see it above, at around the 9-minute mark.

“I’ve never seen Star Wars,” she said during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “After a couple of years it hadn’t happened and then I kind of realized, it really upsets people. People get really angry that I haven’t watched any of them and it’s really kind of funny ,and so I’ve held off now. It especially infuriates my husband, so I’ve really held off, and it’s nice having it in my back pocket. If life ever gets dull, I’ve got Star Wars.”

Robbie’s new film Bombshell, about the sexual harassment scandal that brought down former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, hits theaters this weekend. So does Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final installment in the “Skywalker Saga” that began with the original Star Wars in 1977. Both films will be sharing screens with the live-action (ish) adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, which stars Dame Judi Dench, Idris Elba, and Taylor Swift. ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgley called it “a bold and ludicrous trainwreck you’ll never forget” in our official review. Patrick Cavanagh called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds.”