Harrison Ford Dedicates Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Opening to Peter Mayhew

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is opening at Disneyland this week, and last night saw the long-awaited attraction’s opening ceremony. Many celebrities were in attendance, including the biggest names of the Star Wars franchise. George Lucas, Mark Hamill, and Billy Dee Williams were all at Disneyland Resort trying to start up the Millennium Falcon when they needed a special friend to kick the old girl into gear: Harrison Ford. The actor best known as Han Solo arrived, and he made a very special dedication to Peter Mayhew. The actor known for playing Chewbacca passed at 74 on April 30th. Shared by Adam Lance Garcia, a Yahoo Entertainment Producer, the below tweet shows the touching moment when Ford arrived onstage.

“Peter, this one’s for you,” Ford said as the celebration kicked off.

You can view the full stream from the event on Facebook here.

Many fans commented on the video, thrilled to see some of the original cast together again.

“OH MY GOODNESS IM FREAKING OUT AND IM NOT EVEN THERE!!!,” @ElvenPadawan replied.

“All it took was the ole Harrison Ford finger wag,” @RHelms70 joked

“This made me really happy… then immediately sad because Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew couldn’t be there,” @kyejudraws wrote.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Florida is opening on August 29th, but Disneyland’s version will be open for business on May 31st. Last week, the official Disney Parks Blog shared images of new guidemaps that will help guests navigate the expansive area. You can check those out here.

While Ford is not expected to return to the Star Wars franchise, you can watch Hamill and Williams in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker later this year. While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see his return in the upcoming film. Hamill’s role in the new movie hasn’t been announced, but many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will also star Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Daniels, and Keri Russell. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.