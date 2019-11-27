Hasbro Confirms No Baby Yoda Toys From The Mandalorian Until 2020

The Mandalorian has become a big hit for Disney’s new streaming service Disney+, and part of the reason is a certain lovable creature without an official name, but at the moment goes by Baby Yoda. The adorable little guy has stolen hearts everywhere ever since he made his debut in the first episode’s closing minutes, and continues to be a phenomenon on social media. As you might expect, that means there’s definitely clamor for Baby Yoda merchandise, but those fans hoping to grab figures, clothing, or other merchandise with Baby Yoda on it are in for some disappointment, as Hasbro doesn’t have any swag for Star Wars fans at the moment.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Hasbro confirmed that it would not have Baby Yoda toys available until 2020, so those hoping they could grab some Mandalorian Baby Yoda gifts for Christmas are going to have to either wait until next year or go the custom route, but you won’t find any in your local store for this holiday season.

That’s obviously a bummer, but it was part of a calculated move by Disney and showrunner Jon Favreau, who said he wanted to hold off on the production of a wave of consumer projects for Baby Yoda to keep the character from leaking early.

It’s a real fear, as we’ve seen countless other films have plot points or character introductions spoiled due to having to release promotional art for advertising or merchandise early. They managed to keep the secret here, but now fans are wanting merchandise for the new character and there isn’t a ton of it. That said, there is one image of Baby Yoda that you can get on a variety of things, including a coffee mug, computer sticker, and several styles of shirts, and you can find all those here.

The good news is that more of the story from The Mandalorian will have been released by the time the toys start hitting the market, so who knows, maybe because we had to wait we’re in store for even cooler figures, like Baby Yoda with a lightsaber or something, because you know you want to see that.

