Review: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Landspeeder from Hasbro

Following the release of the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon and the first wave of Black Series figures, the third and final Hasbro release from Solo: A Star Wars Story for today is the Force Link 2.0-enabled Han Solo M-68 Landspeeder vehicle. Thanks to Entertainment Earth, we were able to get an early, hands-on look.

Unfortunately, the Force Link 2.0 gauntlet that would enable figure dialogue and vehicle sounds from the film isn’t available yet, so we were unable to test out those features. You’ll have to purchase that separately as part of a Force Link 2.0 starter set that includes a 3.75-inch Han Solo figure. That’s a shame, because the Landspeeder isn’t the cheapest toy in the world to begin with, and it would really benefit from the sound features that the gauntlet can provide. We expect to see the Force Link 2.0 starter set to arrive in the coming weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Hasbro’s Kessel Run Millennium Falcon can stand on it’s own and then some without the Force Link gauntlet, we feel that it’s a must-have if you want to get the most out of the Landspeeder. We understand that the gauntlet works with dozens of Star Wars toys, and packaging it with everything wouldn’t be logical, but it would be great if all the Hasbro Force Link toys in this price range had some built-in sound features.

Without the benefit of sound features, the Landspeeder is a solid toy, albeit one that feels slightly dull. Then again, it does have a pretty cool crash eject feature that activates when you press and crumple the front panel. As you can see in the image above, the Han Solo figure doesn’t just pop out of the seat – he really goes flying. Features like this are generally inspired by scenes from the film, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo suffers a similar fate.

If you do opt-in for the Force Link gauntlet accessory when it’s released, the Landspeeder should be a fantastic toy. The same holds true for the new Resistance A-Wing Fighter which is pictured above. In addition to the Force Link features, the A-Wing also fires projectiles at the push of a button.

Currently, Entertainment Earth has both the Landspeeder and the Resistance A-Wing fighter bundled in a case for collectors that includes two of the Landspeeders. You can grab that here with free shipping.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.