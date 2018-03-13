Save 25% on ‘Star Wars’ Toys and Accessories From Hasbro and More

At the moment, a pretty fantastic 25% off deal on Hasbro Star Wars action figures, toys, and accessories is happening at GameStop. This includes Black Series figures, lightsabers, Nerf blasters, and more. GameStop even threw in big discounts on their Hasbro exclusives, items from other retailers, and some popular creations from their ThinkGeek property. You can shop through the entire sale right here, but we’ve listed some of our favorite items below to get you started:

• Star Wars: The Black Series – Guard Action Figure 4 Pack (Exclusive): $59.99

• Nerf Rival Apollo XV-700 – Star Wars Mandalorian Edition Blaster and Face Mask (Exclusive): $29.99

• Star Wars The Black Series: 40th Anniversary Ben (Obi Wan) Kenobi: $17.24

• Star Wars The Black Series 6 inch Episode V – Lando Calrissian: $17.24

• Star Wars: The Black Series – Episode IV Darth Vader 6 inch Figure: $17.24

• Star Wars R2-D2 Coffee Press (ThinkGeek): $22.49

• Star Wars Wampa Cave Snow Globe (ThinkGeek): $22.49

• Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker (ThinkGeek): $29.99

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s a lot more where this came from, so head on over to GameStop to shop the entire sale. We believe that shipping is free on orders of $50 or more, but you may be able to secure items online for pickup in your local store.

On a related note, earlier today we revealed that the Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Porg figure set is now available to order! Love them or hate them, adding these creatures to your collection for only $7.99 is a no-brainer. At that price you might want to get an entire flock. You can pre-order the set right here while supplies last with shipping slated for April.

Finally, Entertainment Earth is expecting a new shipment of the highly collectible Star Wars The Black Series Darth Revan figure in August. You can secure your figure right here for $21.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!