Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals New Update Release Date, and First Star Wars Content

After several teases over the last week, Gameloft has officially pulled back the curtain on the next free update for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Arriving on April 23rd, the new update will be titled Wonderland Whimsy, and will put a big focus on Disney’s Alice in Wonderland. Players will be able to explore a new Realm, where they’ll first encounter Alice and the Cheshire Cat. While in the Realm, players will have to free animals that have found themselves trapped in the garden belonging to the Queen of Hearts. The Realm will even feature a maze where players will have to dodge the Queen’s Playing Card Guards.

Once players have completed various tasks, both Alice and the Cheshire Cat can move into the Valley. Both characters will have friendship rewards based on Alice in Wonderland. Gameloft previously teased that we’d see the ability to break down crafted items, and now we know how it will happen: the Uncrafting Station. Players can unlock this by completing new quests, and it will allow them to break items back down to their original components. However, there will be a “small Dreamlight cost.” The new developer update video can be found below.

A new Star Path will arrive alongside the free update, which is titled Garden of Whimsy. Today’s developer update confirmed that the Star Path will feature Alice in Wonderland inspired items, including that previously teased fountain based on the Mad Hatter’s tea party. Players can also unlock outfits in Victorian and Pixie inspired styles. Lastly, the Star Path will have some spring-inspired rewards, such as a Dream Style for Minnie Mouse.

Perhaps one of the most exciting things announced today is the first arrival of content based on the Star Wars franchise. The Premium Shop will be adding Jedi inspired robes, and a Lightsaber hand accessory. However, the coolest addition is the fact that R2-D2 will be available as a companion! It doesn’t sound like these items will be available in the Premium Shop on April 23rd, but they won’t be far behind; Gameloft says that this content will be arriving ahead of Star Wars Day on May 4th.

Disney Dreamlight Valley asked players about the addition of Star Wars content in a survey last year. That survey indicated that Grogu was being considered as a newcomer to the Valley. Obviously that hasn’t happened yet, but it seems a lot more likely now that we’ll be getting our first additions based on Star Wars. Those surveys have offered us a lot of hints at things to come, so fans of Disney Dreamlight Valley should be sure to participate in them in the future. They clearly have helped to shape the direction of the game!

Are you excited to check out all of this new content coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley? What Disney properties are you still hoping to see in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!