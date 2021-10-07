Star Wars: The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Carbonized Figures Launch at Collector Con

Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian Carbonized (metallic finish) figures unveiled during last month’s Fan First Wednesday event are now available to pre-order as part of Walmart’s Collector Con NYCC 2021 exclusive lineup. These figures include Carbonized Armorer, Moff Gideon, Incinerator Trooper, and Shoretrooper figures priced at $17.99 each. Pre-orders are available via the links below. You can check out all of Walmart’s Collector Con exclusives right here via our master list.

On a related note, Hasbro recently released the Star Wars The Black Series Artillery Stormtrooper from The Mandalorian series on Disney+. It’s an Amazon exclusive, and pre-orders went live here for $26.49 before quickly selling out. It may get a restock at some point, but you can also pick one up here on eBay. The release date is set for November 5th.

The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Artillery Stormtrooper Black series figure is 6-inch scale and includes a blaster, mortar, and mortar cannister accessories. The character appeared in The Mandalorian Chapter 14 episode “The Tragedy” as part of Moff Gideon’s remnant forces that were tasked with capturing Grogu.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are streaming now on Disney Plus.