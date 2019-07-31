Hayden Christensen Reunited With Iconic Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Youngling Actor for First Time

I can hear the words clear as day as if it’s 2005 again… “Master Skywalker, there are too many of them!,” the youngling adorably mutters to Anakin Skywalker before the now-evil Jedi releases his lightsaber for the kill. Sors Bandeam was the infamous youngling killed by Anakin in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The young character was played by Ross Beadman, who was just 6-years-old when he filmed the scene with Hayden Christensen. According to the Star Wars news site, Fantha Tracks, Beadman was finally reunited with the man who killed him onscreen (see video above).

During a Comic-Con at Film New Forest last month, Beadman was asked what it’d be like to be reunited with Christensen, and he joked that it’d be time for a little “payback.”

“This time it’s personal,” he said. “I’d definitely walk up to him an give him a little hi, say, ‘you probably don’t remember me, but this is what we did, you killed me.’”

Well, it only took a month for the reunion to happen. London Film and Comic Con took place over the weekend, and both Christensen and Beadman were in attendance.

“How you doing, brother?,” Christensen asked with a wide smile as the two embraced.

They snapped a photo together, which Beadman shared to his Instagram stories. You can check the image out in the video above or on his Instagram page (the story is saved as “Fate” in his highlights).

“When you deadass hang out with the guy who murdered you,” he joked in the caption.

You can check out Fantha Tracks’ full interview with Beadman here.

While these actors may be done filming the Star Wars movies, there’s still one left that will focus on the Skywalker family. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.