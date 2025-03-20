Here’s How To Get a $290 Star Wars General Grievous Figure For Free

This super-detailed Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith / The Clone Wars General Grievous figure from Sideshow Collectibles stands at 16-inches tall in sixth-scale, it’s fully articulated, and it comes with loads of detail and accessories like a blaster, an electro staff, four lightsabers with removable hilts, and a pair of switch-out split arms. It looks great and has a price tag to match, selling at $290 list. However, you can get it for free until 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 AM ET on March 21st / 22nd 2025. Here’s how.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sideshow Collectibles is running the General Grievous offer as part of their 30th anniversary festivities. Until the end of the promotion on March 21st, you can score the free figure with any $300+ purchase of in-stock items located here at Sideshow. Inside that link you’ll find something for fans of Star Wars, Marvel, DC, anime, and much more. That said, you might want to check out this collection of in-stock items as many of them are on sale. Sideshow also has a Daily Deals page that’s filled with deep discounts. If you want to focus on Hot Toys releases, you can do that here. Additional details on the General Grevious figure can be found below, along with some of our favorite pics from the items that are on sale.

General Grievous Sixth Scale Figure features:

“Engineered with meticulous attention to detail, the General Grievous Sixth Scale Figure is fully articulated to achieve dynamic and intimidating postures, recreating all of your favorite villainous moments from the Star Wars saga. From head to toe, the Confederacy’s Supreme Commander measures 16” tall with a detailed cybernetic body with clawed feet and multi-jointed limbs. Grievous also includes a removable grey fabric cape with a red inner lining that features pockets for storing stolen lightsabers.”