Here’s Your First Look At Hasbro’s Star Wars TVC Pre-Orders For SDCC 2025 (Exclusive)

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 is in full effect, and Hasbro is prepping for a weekend of big SDCC 2025 pre-orders with new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures that are being officially revealed here at Comicbook! The collection includes Han Solo and Chewbacca figures from Star Wars: A New Hope that are being sold separately, but absolutely need to be purchased together. Rounding out the list is an Imperial Shock Trooper inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Everything you need to know about these releases, including when and where to get your pre-orders in, can be found below.

Before diving into the new Vintage Collection releases, know that these will not be the only Hasbro Star Wars figures released during the event. Black Series figures are also expected at the very least. That said, the majority of the major SDCC 2025 releases across all of Hasbro’s major properties will be available to pre-order starting Saturday, July 26th at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. At that time, you’ll find them here at Entertainment Earth and, most likely, here on Amazon and here at Walmart. Check out our guide to Hasbro’s SDCC pre-orders for more info, and read on for official descriptions of the new TVC figures.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION HAN SOLO / $16.99 / Pre-order on July 26 at 5 PM ET: “Han Solo and his co-pilot Chewbacca came to believe in the cause of galactic freedom, joining Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa in the fight against the Empire. Based on Han Solo from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. Comes with a blaster accessory. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC# 372).

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CHEWBACCA / $16.99 / Pre-order on July 26 at 5 PM ET: “Chewbacca is known for his big heart, short temper, accuracy with a bowcaster, and unwavering loyalty to his friends. Based on Chewbacca from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. Comes with Chewbacca’s signature bowcaster. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC# 381).”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION IMPERIAL SHOCK TROOPER / $16.99 / Pre-order on July 26 at 5 PM ET: “Adept with heavy weaponry, Imperial Shock Troopers serve as bodyguards for the Emperor. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on an Imperial Shock Trooper from STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. Comes with long and short blaster accessories. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC# 374).”