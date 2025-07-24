Here’s How To Pre-Order Hasbro’s SDCC 2025 Star Wars, Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe, and Transformers Reveals

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 is officially underway, and new products are flying around left and right. It’s always difficult to keep track of everything, but we’re here to simplify things and give you a heads up about what to look out for and when with regard to the Star Wars: The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified Series, and Transformers figures that Hasbro will make available to pre-order online during the event. Everything you need to know can be found below, including details on what might be coming and when.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortunately, Hasbro’s product strategy and schedule for pre-order drops is pretty consistent from year to year. The most important thing to keep in mind is that pre-orders for the majority of Hasbro’s SDCC reveals will go live on Saturday, July 26th at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. At that time you should be able to find everything here at Entertainment Earth and, most likely, here on Amazon and here at Walmart in addition to Hasbro Pulse. Hasbro is also releasing a handful of items on July 24th and 25th. Below you’ll find a breakdown of Hasbro items that have been revealed or are expected for SDCC 2025. That will be followed by full list of Hasbro’s panels for the event, which will set the tone for the release schedule.

Hasbro SDCC 2025 Walmart Collector Con Exclusives (Launched 7/24):

Spider-Man: Homecoming Marvel Legends Electronic Expressive Mask (Launched 7/24) – See at Entertainment Earth ($129.99): Note that a Marvel Legends Wolverine mask replica is teased in the image above. “Hasbro Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale reproduction of Spider-Man’s mask in the Spider-Man: Homecoming movie! Roleplay helmet with premium design and deco features a soft silicone texture and electronic eye movements. Using the included remote control, you can select from 8 different eye movements in Manual Mode, or select one of 5 pre-programmed sequences in Automatic Mode. Sequences are designed to create lifelike expressions and reactions inspired by the character! Expressive eye movements can be activated when the mask is worn or displayed on the included stand. Great for displaying in fans’ collections or wearing with a Spider-Man Halloween costume or Marvel cosplay.”

Shop Hasbro SDCC 2025 Releases on July 26th at 5pm ET see at entertainment earth See on Amazon

Hasbro San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Pre-Orders

Below you’ll find a list of information that’s currently available regarding the pre-orders that Hasbro may or may not launch online for SDCC 2025. A list of show-only exclusives is available further down the page. This article will update with official information once it becomes available but, again, you should be able to find everything here at Entertainment Earth and, most likely, here on Amazon and here at Walmart on or around 5pm ET on July 26th.

Marvel Legends : An X-Men ’97 wave is heavily rumored for SDCC 2025 (Pre-orders launch at 5pm ET on July 26th)

: An X-Men ’97 wave is heavily rumored for SDCC 2025 (Pre-orders launch at 5pm ET on July 26th) Transformers: Hasbro likes to launch Transformers collabs during events like these, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see something along these lines. (Pre-orders launch at 5pm ET on July 26th)

Hasbro likes to launch Transformers collabs during events like these, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see something along these lines. (Pre-orders launch at 5pm ET on July 26th) Star Wars The Black Series and TVC : No details thus far outside of the debut of a new Vintage Collection HasLab launch. There will definitely be new Black Series and TVC figures however. (Pre-orders launch at 5pm ET on July 26th)

: No details thus far outside of the debut of a new Vintage Collection HasLab launch. There will definitely be new Black Series and TVC figures however. (Pre-orders launch at 5pm ET on July 26th) G.I. Joe Classified Series: No details thus far. (Pre-orders launch at 5pm ET on July 26th)

No details thus far. (Pre-orders launch at 5pm ET on July 26th) Power Rangers : You can check out a review of Playmate’s Power Rangers Re-Ignition toy takeover right here at Comicbook.

: You can check out a review of Playmate’s Power Rangers Re-Ignition toy takeover right here at Comicbook. Beyblade: New releases in the Beyblade lineup are most likely the pre-orders slated for Friday, July 25th.

HASBRO BOOTH #3213

Convention Exclusives – Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase the following Hasbro products: TRANSFORMERS VOID RIVALS AUTOBOT JETFIRE, ZERTONIAN SOLILA, AND AGORRIAN DARAK, G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES #163, DREADNOKS COLD SLITHER: BAND OF VIPERS TOUR COMMEMORATIVE ACTION FIGURE SET, BEYBLADE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SET, GHOSTBUSTERS KENNER CLASSICS THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS ECTO-GLOW HEROES COLLECTOR’S SET, STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ANAKIN SKYWALKER & OBI-WAN KENOBI FIGURES, and MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE MARVEL SNAP SAVAGE LAND 3-PACK.

HASBRO BRAND AND PARTNER PANELS

Thursday, July 24

The New Era of Power Rangers: 5:00PM – 6:00PM | Room: 23ABC – BOOM! Studios’ epic Power Rangers universe relaunched last year with the explosive Power Rangers Prime! This year, the Universe got a little bit bigger with the launch of the long-requested VR Troopers series! Join the creative teams behind the new Power Rangers Universe, alongside surprise guests for a behind-the-scenes look at all things Power Rangers!

The Loyal Subjects Panel featuring JEM & THE HOLOGRAMS: 7:00PM – 8:00PM, Room: 28DE – Retro 80’s Toys & Talent – Join The Loyal Subjects (TLS Toy) on an epic journey to bring back the vibe of the 80’s with the coolest retro toys of all time. The TLS panel will be filled with buzzworthy conversations around the best 80’s brands including M.A.S.K., Jem & the Holograms, Popples, My Pet Monster, Strawberry Shortcake, Rainbow Brite and My Buddy. The design team will share ‘behind the design’ fun facts about many of the toys and will have some much-desired reveals of upcoming new releases to unveil. Tune in for even more exciting JEM & The Holograms music news! In addition, the panel will host OG voice actors from the 80’s animated shows the toys are based on, so fans can hear and see their toys brought to life like never before!

Friday, July 25

Hasbro G.I. JOE Panel: 10:00AM – 11:00AM, Room: 6DE -Join the G.I. JOE development team for a behind-the-scenes look at what’s next! The panel will feature exciting new product news, never-before-heard stories, digital character renders, in-hand figure prototypes, and pre-order launches.

Marvel Legends Panel with Hasbro: 11:30AM – 12:30PM, Room: 5AB – The Hasbro and Marvel product experts will discuss exciting news about Hasbro’s ever-popular Marvel Legends product line! Attendees will also get a sneak peek of upcoming, never-before-seen items, followed by a Q&A for your burning Marvel Legends questions.

MAGIC: THE GATHERING| Marvel’s Spider-Man First Look: 12:30PM – 1:30PM, Room: 5AB – In a celebration of the team-up between two iconic franchises, join us for a first look at Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man. Previewing new cards and artwork, join Mark Rosewater, C.B. Cebulski, Aaron Forsythe and Sarah Wassell to learn how this set came to be.

Hasbro Star Wars Panel: 2:00PM – 3:00PM, Room: 7AB – Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams as they discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars figure lines, including the Black Series and The Vintage Collection. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro’s latest action figure offerings from throughout the saga. Word on the Holo Net is there may also be a few surprises. May the Force be with you!

Hasbro TRANSFORMERS Panel: 5:00PM – 6:00PM, Room: 25ABC – Join the Hasbro TRANSFORMERS Toy Development team as they take you behind the scenes to unveil the latest character figures from across the iconic brand and celebrate its ongoing partnership with Mattel’s iconic Hot Wheels line featuring the latest additions, Bone Shaker and Twin Mill. Plus, time permitting, there will also be a Q&A session filled with trivia and epic giveaways!

Saturday, July 26

Celebrating DUNGEONS & DRAGONS 2025: 2:30PM – 3:30PM, Room: 24ABC – DUNGEONS & DRAGONS continues its monumental rise in pop culture after 50 years! With more people rolling dice and telling stories every day, come hear from expert Dungeon Masters and Storytellers share how Dungeons & Dragons has secured its place in society and the tabletop.

TRANSFORMERS and G.I. JOE: All Out War in the Energon Universe: 4:30PM – 5:30PM, Room: 5AB – THE BIGGEST YEAR FOR THE ENERGON UNIVERSE IS HERE! TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, and VOID RIVALS from Skybound continue to top charts, and we aren’t letting up. Superstars Robert Kirkman (Void Rivals), Daniel Warren Johnson (TRANSFORMERS), Joshua Williamson (G.I. Joe), and Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/Publisher, Skybound) reveal their plans for the Quintesson War, the Dreadnok War, and more in a panel that will have everyone on the edge of their seats! Moderated by Arune Singh (VP, Brand, Skybound).