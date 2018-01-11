Hot Toys Unveils a New Boba Fett Figure From ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

Hot Toys’ Boba Fett figures keep getting better and better, and the deluxe version of Fett based on his appearance in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back is their latest and greatest.

The main selling point of the deluxe version is Boba Fett’s armor based on his “movie pre-production” look. The figure also includes a range of interchangeable parts such as helmet, jetpack, gauntlets, cape, and multiple gloved hands. The figure will be available to pre-order in the standard and deluxe versions at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, January 11th. You can check out the full list of features for the deluxe figure below. You’ll also find a gallery with additional images.

The 1/6th scale Boba Fett Collectible Figure specially features:

• Authentic and detailed likeness of Boba Fett in Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back

• Newly crafted Boba Fett Mandalorian helmet with articulated rangefinder

• Specially applied distress effects on armor, weapons and accessories

• Body with over 30 points of articulations

• Approximately 30 cm tall

• Seven (7) pieces of blue-colored interchangeable gloved hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of relaxed hands

• One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons

• One (1) gesturing left hand

Costume:

• One (1) Boba Fett’s Mandalorian armor with weathering effect

• One (1) gray flight suit

• One (1) yellow cape

• One (1) leather-like brown belt with pouches

• One (1) pair of green gauntlets

• One (1) pair of yellow knee guards

• One (1) pair of brown boots

Weapons:

• One (1) blaster rifle with battle-damaged effect

• One (1) blaster sidearm with leather-like holster

Accessories:

• One (1) jetpack with weathering effect (equipped with magnetic feature)

• One (1) survival knife

• One (1) sonic beam weapon

• One (1) anti-security blade

• One (1) jetpack adjustment tool

• Specially designed figure stand with Boba Fett’s nameplate and Star Wars logo

The following “Alternate Version Boba Fett Armor” parts are exclusive to DELUXE VERSION:

• Newly developed interchangeable Boba Fett’s Mandalorian helmet with unique markings and articulated rangefinder

• Seven (7) pieces of dark red and light brown colored interchangeable gloved hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of relaxed hands

• One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons

• One (1) gesturing left hand

Costume:

• One (1) green colored cape with weathering effect

• One (1) light brown colored pouch (attachable top the belt)

• One (1) red-orange colored pouch (attachable top the belt)

• One (1) yellow colored left arm gauntlet

• One (1) red colored right arm gauntlet

• One (1) pair of spats

Weapon:

• One (1) blaster pistol with stock

Accessory:

• One (1) green, yellow and white color jetpack with weathering effect (equipped with magnetic feature)

