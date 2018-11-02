Hot Toys Launches a Deluxe ‘Star Wars’ R2-D2 Figure With All of the Accessories

Hot Toys is releasing a new version of their sixth scale Star Wars R2-D2 figure, and it comes with all of the bells, whistles, and Princess Leia holograms.
Like the previous R2-D2 figure, the Deluxe Version features remote control sound effects and light-up features (although they are enhanced this time around), but the main difference between the two figures comes down to original trilogy accessories. There are various types of mechanical arms and tools, the Death Star plans data card, Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber hilt, two mini Princess Leia hologram figures, and more. The full list of features can be found below.
- Authentic and detailed likeness of R2-D2 in Star Wars Trilogy
- Meticulously crafted diecast metal dome
- Greatly detailed mechanical construction with 10 points of articulations
- Specially applied weathering effects
- Remote controlled LED light-up functions (8 sets of LED light up points, battery operated)
- Remote controlled sound effect function featuring 14 iconic R2-D2 sounds (battery operated)
Special features including:
- One (1) pair of articulated terrain tread legs
- One (1) articulated and retractable center tread leg
- One (1) extending periscope
- Approximately 18cm tall
Accessories:
- Twelve (12) pieces of arms (some equipped with magnetic function):
- One (1) life-form scanner
- One (1) computer terminal arm
- Two (2) lock pick arms
- One (1) repair arm
- Two (2) multi-function utility and interface arms
- One (1) pair of computer interface arms
- One (1) utility arm
- One (1) utility saw
- One (1) universal computer interface arm
- One (1) Death Star plans data card
- One (1) lightsaber hilt
- One (1) LED light-up small lamp with cable (yellow light, battery operated)
- One (1) hologram figure of Princess Leia (standing pose, approximately 7 cm)
- One (1) hologram figure of Princess Leia (bending pose, approximately 5.5cm)
- One (1) LED light-up base for hologram figures (battery operated)
- One (1) infrared remote control for R2-D2’s sound effect and LED light-up functions (battery operated)
If you’re interested in adding the Hot Toys MMS511 Star Wars 1/6th scale R2-D2 Deluxe Version figure to your collection, it will be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, November 2nd.
