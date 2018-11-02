Hot Toys Launches a Deluxe ‘Star Wars’ R2-D2 Figure With All of the Accessories

Hot Toys is releasing a new version of their sixth scale Star Wars R2-D2 figure, and it comes with all of the bells, whistles, and Princess Leia holograms.

Like the previous R2-D2 figure, the Deluxe Version features remote control sound effects and light-up features (although they are enhanced this time around), but the main difference between the two figures comes down to original trilogy accessories. There are various types of mechanical arms and tools, the Death Star plans data card, Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber hilt, two mini Princess Leia hologram figures, and more. The full list of features can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of R2-D2 in Star Wars Trilogy

Meticulously crafted diecast metal dome

Greatly detailed mechanical construction with 10 points of articulations

Specially applied weathering effects

Remote controlled LED light-up functions (8 sets of LED light up points, battery operated)

Remote controlled sound effect function featuring 14 iconic R2-D2 sounds (battery operated)

Special features including:

One (1) pair of articulated terrain tread legs

One (1) articulated and retractable center tread leg

One (1) extending periscope

Approximately 18cm tall

Accessories:

Twelve (12) pieces of arms (some equipped with magnetic function):

One (1) life-form scanner

One (1) computer terminal arm

Two (2) lock pick arms

One (1) repair arm

Two (2) multi-function utility and interface arms

One (1) pair of computer interface arms

One (1) utility arm

One (1) utility saw

One (1) universal computer interface arm

One (1) Death Star plans data card

One (1) lightsaber hilt

One (1) LED light-up small lamp with cable (yellow light, battery operated)

One (1) hologram figure of Princess Leia (standing pose, approximately 7 cm)

One (1) hologram figure of Princess Leia (bending pose, approximately 5.5cm)

One (1) LED light-up base for hologram figures (battery operated)

One (1) infrared remote control for R2-D2’s sound effect and LED light-up functions (battery operated)

If you’re interested in adding the Hot Toys MMS511 Star Wars 1/6th scale R2-D2 Deluxe Version figure to your collection, it will be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, November 2nd.

