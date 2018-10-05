Hot Toys Launches a Crait Luke Skywalker Figure From ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

It’s been nearly a year since Hot Toys released their last sixth scale figures from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, including this Luke Skywalker figure based on his Ahch-To look. However, it appears that Hot Toys work on the film hasn’t finished.

Today they unveiled the MMS507 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 1/6th scale Luke Skywalker (Crait) Collectible Figure, which features another spot-on likeness of Mark Hamill, a detailed costume, LED light-up lightsaber, an interchangeable blade that emulates the weapon in motion, a pair of dice, and a figure base that’s inspired by the environment of Crait.

If you’re interested in adding this new Luke Skywalker figure to your Hot Toys Star Wars collection, it will be available to pre-order right here from Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, October 4th. The official list of features can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed hair, beard and skin texture

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 29 cm tall

Three (3) pieces of interchangeable gloved right hands including:

One (1) relaxed right hand

One (1) right hand for holding lightsaber

One (1) open right hand

Four (4) pieces of interchangeable left hands including:

One (1) relaxed left hand

One (1) left hand for holding lightsaber

Two (2) gesturing left hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) black colored poncho

One (1) black colored hooded tunic with belt

One (1) beige colored under tunic

One (1) brown colored leather-like belt

One (1) pair of black pants

One (1) pair of brown colored boots with weathering effect

Weapons:

One (1) LED-lighted blue-colored lightsaber (white light, battery operated)

One (1) blue lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

One (1) lightsaber hilt

Accessories:

One (1) pair of metallic gold-colored lucky dice

Specially designed figure stand with Luke Skywalker’s nameplate and Star Wars logo

