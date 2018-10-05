Hot Toys Launches a Crait Luke Skywalker Figure From ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

It’s been nearly a year since Hot Toys released their last sixth scale figures from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, including this Luke Skywalker figure based on his Ahch-To look. However, it appears that Hot Toys work on the film hasn’t finished.
Today they unveiled the MMS507 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 1/6th scale Luke Skywalker (Crait) Collectible Figure, which features another spot-on likeness of Mark Hamill, a detailed costume, LED light-up lightsaber, an interchangeable blade that emulates the weapon in motion, a pair of dice, and a figure base that’s inspired by the environment of Crait.
If you’re interested in adding this new Luke Skywalker figure to your Hot Toys Star Wars collection, it will be available to pre-order right here from Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, October 4th. The official list of features can be found below.
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed hair, beard and skin texture
- Body with over 30 points of articulations
- Approximately 29 cm tall
- Three (3) pieces of interchangeable gloved right hands including:
- One (1) relaxed right hand
- One (1) right hand for holding lightsaber
- One (1) open right hand
- Four (4) pieces of interchangeable left hands including:
- One (1) relaxed left hand
- One (1) left hand for holding lightsaber
- Two (2) gesturing left hands
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) black colored poncho
- One (1) black colored hooded tunic with belt
- One (1) beige colored under tunic
- One (1) brown colored leather-like belt
- One (1) pair of black pants
- One (1) pair of brown colored boots with weathering effect
Weapons:
- One (1) LED-lighted blue-colored lightsaber (white light, battery operated)
- One (1) blue lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)
- One (1) lightsaber hilt
Accessories:
- One (1) pair of metallic gold-colored lucky dice
- Specially designed figure stand with Luke Skywalker’s nameplate and Star Wars logo
