Hot Toys’ Star Wars Director Krennic Sixth Scale Figure Arrives Today

Hot Toys has unveiled the MMS519 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 1/6th scale Director Krennic Collectible Figure, which should hit Sideshow Collectibles for pre-order right here at some point today January 9th.

As you can see, the figure features a spot-on likeness of Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic – the Director of Advanced Weapons Research for the Empire and the man responsible for overseeing the construction of the Death Star. The figure also features a detachable cape, rain gear attire, a blaster, and much more. The complete list of features is available below.

Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Ben Mendelsohn as Director Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles and skin texture

Silver brown color short hair sculpture (with magnetic feature)

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30 cm tall

Seven (7) pieces of black-colored interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) right fists

Five (5) pieces of gesture hands

One (1) left hand for holding pistol

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) beige colored cloak (with magnetic feature)

One (1) beige colored Imperial officer tunic

One (1) pair of black-colored Imperial officer pants

One (1) black-colored leather-like belt with silver colored buckle

One (1) pair of black-colored leather-like boots

One (1) black colored Imperial officer hat (with magnetic feature)

One (1) beige colored rain poncho

Weapon:

One (1) blaster pistol

Accessories:

Three (3) ammo clips

Two (2) code cylinders

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate, Star Wars logo and an interchangeable graphic card

On a related note, the highly anticipated Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch General Grievous figure from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith was released by Hasbro yesterday, and the first place you can pre-order one is right here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99! Shipping is slated for March.

Reserve one while you can, because the General Grievous figure is going to be a big one. Fans have been begging Hasbro to deliver it for quite some time, and the reveal at NYCC 2018 back in October was a big deal.

