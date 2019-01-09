Star Wars

Hot Toys’ Star Wars Director Krennic Sixth Scale Figure Arrives Today

Hot Toys has unveiled the MMS519 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 1/6th scale Director Krennic […]

Hot Toys has unveiled the MMS519 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 1/6th scale Director Krennic Collectible Figure, which should hit Sideshow Collectibles for pre-order right here at some point today January 9th.

As you can see, the figure features a spot-on likeness of Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic – the Director of Advanced Weapons Research for the Empire and the man responsible for overseeing the construction of the Death Star. The figure also features a detachable cape, rain gear attire, a blaster, and much more. The complete list of features is available below.

  • Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Ben Mendelsohn as Director Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles and skin texture
  • Silver brown color short hair sculpture (with magnetic feature)
  • Body with over 30 points of articulations
  • Approximately 30 cm tall
  • Seven (7) pieces of black-colored interchangeable gloved hands including:
  • One (1) right fists
  • Five (5) pieces of gesture hands
  • One (1) left hand for holding pistol
  • Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

  • One (1) beige colored cloak (with magnetic feature)
  • One (1) beige colored Imperial officer tunic
  • One (1) pair of black-colored Imperial officer pants
  • One (1) black-colored leather-like belt with silver colored buckle
  • One (1) pair of black-colored leather-like boots
  • One (1) black colored Imperial officer hat (with magnetic feature)
  • One (1) beige colored rain poncho

Weapon:

  • One (1) blaster pistol

Accessories:

  • Three (3) ammo clips
  • Two (2) code cylinders
  • Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate, Star Wars logo and an interchangeable graphic card

On a related note, the highly anticipated Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch General Grievous figure from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith was released by Hasbro yesterday, and the first place you can pre-order one is right here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99! Shipping is slated for March.

Reserve one while you can, because the General Grievous figure is going to be a big one. Fans have been begging Hasbro to deliver it for quite some time, and the reveal at NYCC 2018 back in October was a big deal.

