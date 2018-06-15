Hot Toys’ Yoda Figure From ‘Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones’ Unveiled

Hot Toys has unveiled their sixth-scale Yoda figure from Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, and it’s outstanding – naturally.

Hot Toys MMS495 Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones 1/6th scale Yoda figure features a newly developed head sculpt, tailored outfit, a walking cane, a pair of Force lighting effect parts that are attachable to the hands, and a lightsaber hilt that can be magnetically attached to his belt.

If you’re interested in adding the new Yoda figure to your Hot Toys collection, you will be able to pre-order the figure right here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point during the day today, June 15th. On a related note, inside that link you will eventually find the new Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones Count Dooku figure, which is also expected to drop today (the figure is previewed battling Yoda in the image below). The full list of features for the Yoda figure are as follows:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Yoda in Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones

Newly developed head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression, detailed wrinkles and skin texture

White fabric hair implantation

Newly developed body with over 23 points of articulations

Approximately 14 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of lightsaber holding hands

One (1) pair of Force-using hand

One (1) right hand for holding cane

One (1) opened right hand

Four (4) pieces of interchangeable feet including:

One (1) pair of standing feet

One (1) pair of levitate feet

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) dark brown-colored under tunic

One (1) dark brown-colored belt with magnetic function

One (1) beige-colored robe

Weapons:

One (1) lightsaber hilt magnetically attachable to the belt

One (1) green lightsaber (attachable to the hilt)

One (1) green lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

Accessories:

Two (2) gradient blue colored Force lightning effects (attachable to the hands)

One (1) cane

Specially designed dynamic figure stand with Star Wars logo, character nameplate and graphic card

