Star Wars Imperial Stormtrooper 7-Inch Action Figure Launches As a Disney Exclusive

Diamond Select Toys has launched pre-orders for the third figure in their Star Wars partnership with Disney. This time it’s a 7-inch classic Stormtrooper that features 17 points of articulation, five interchangeable hands, three weapons, and detachable blast effects. They even included an in-scale MSE / Mouse droid for good measure.

The 7-inch Imperial Stormtrooper Deluxe Action Figure by Diamond Select is available to order here at shopDisney (exclusive) for $34.99 (note free shipping on orders of $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout). It follows the 7-inch Boba Fett and Darth Maul figures that were previously released in the Disney line. They are both priced at $24.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of Star Wars action figures, Hasbro’s Pulse Con 2021 event took place over the weekend and it included many new releases in their Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lineups. Our favorites were The Mandalorian Nevarro Cantina Playset, The Vintage Collection Clone Wars Ahsoka Tano, and The Black Series Cobb Vanth. Details on these figures and the rest of the new Hasbro Star Wars releases for Pulse Con 2021 can be found right here. You can find pre-order details for the entire collection of Pulse Con 2021 reveals right here via our master list.