Saturday Night Live Returns Tonight With Adam Driver

After an extended holiday break, the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live have reassembled at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H to pick up work on the back half of Season 45. The live sketch comedy show returns tonight, January 25th, with Star Wars alum Adam Driver in the driver’s seat as host. Halsey is joining the Marriage Story star as musical guest.

Saturday marks the third time Driver has hosted the show, after first appearing January 16, 2016 thanks to his newfound fame with HBO’s Girls and subsequent casting as Kylo Ren in Lucasfilms’ Star Wars franchise. The appearance ended up spawning the mega-viral “Star Wars Undercover Boss” bit where he played Ren going undercover as a radar technician named Matt. His second appearance came on September 29, 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Halsey’s also no stranger to the show, coincidentally enough making her third appearance tonight as well. Her SNL debut came as a musical guest on January 13, 2018 while she served as both host and guest in the Season 44 episode on February 9, 2019.The pop star just released her third studio album Manic on January 17th. Her star single, “Without Me,” is the most notable track on the album; after its release, it quickly found itself atop the Billboard Hot 100 and has since been certified six-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Announced earlier this week through social media, NFL superstar JJ Watts will host next week’s episode of Saturday Night Live while Luke Combs joins as musical guest. The week after, RuPaul will host as Justin Bieber makes his third appearance.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC beginning at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central. Driver’s can be seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters or in Marriage Story, now streaming on Netflix.

Photo by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images