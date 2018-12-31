Jamie Oliver Reportedly Has Cameo in ‘Star Wars Episode IX’

Over the years, the Star Wars films have hidden some celebrities behind the famous stormtrooper suits. From Daniel Craig in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to the cut scene of Prince William, Prince Harry, and Tom Hardy in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the range of celebs to don the look is wide.

Recently, it was announced that the upcoming movie, Star Wars: Episode IX, will feature a cameo from Jamie Oliver, the famous British chef and restaurateur. According to The Sun, this is a “dream role” for Oliver, who has rocked the trooper suit before.

On May 4th AKA Star Wars Day of last year, Oliver shared a 2015 throwback photo from the time he walked his kids to school while dressed like a stormtrooper.

“#TBT to when I walked the girls to school like this haha embarrassing Dad!! May the fourth be with you!!,” the chef tweeted.

The Sun reports that the producers of Star Wars saw the photo and decided to offer Oliver a rare cameo.

According to a “Star Wars Insider,” Oliver was seen at Pinewood Studios “training with the other stormtroopers.”

“He took it really seriously because it has been a dream come true, but he’s been sworn to secrecy,” they added.

Since the source isn’t credited, we’re taking the news with a grain of salt, but Oliver’s love for the franchise is a good indication that he’ll be popping up somewhere in the highly-anticipated film.

Jamie Oliver isn’t the only celebrity that is expected to show up in Episode IX. Earlier this month, it was reported that musician Ed Sheeran would also be making a cameo.

While not much else is known about the latest Star Wars film, small details have been trickling in, including a rumored BB-8 sidekick, a new stormtrooper, and the potential involvement of the Knights of Ren.

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors include Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.

According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The filmmakers made the choice to refrain from recasting or CGI, and we’re beyond grateful that the extra footage is available.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theaters on December 20th, 2019.