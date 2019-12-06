John Boyega Is Ready for Life After Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The past four years have been a whirlwind for the cast of the new Star Wars movies, especially for actor John Boyega he broke out big following his debut in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Though he became an icon in critical circles thanks to his debut film Attack the Block in 2011, Boyega became a household name as the Stormtrooper with a heart of gold Finn in the sequel trilogy. Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis in an exclusive interview, Boyega said that he’s ready to put the galaxy far, far away in the rear view mirror though, but it will be hard to let go.

“Yeah! Yeah, I’m ready for life after Star Wars,” Boyega began. “After Star Wars, that’s when the check clears. Life after Star Wars is about to be lit. It’s bittersweet because of the connections we made on set, the amazing people, important people to my life specifically Oscar [Issac] and Daisy [Ridley]. Now, I’m ready to see our relationships grow and flourish in the real world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Boyega has also appeared in the techno-thriller The Circle, the Annapurna drama Detroit, and the 2018 kaiju-bashing Pacific Rim: Uprising. Following his final appearance in the galaxy far, far away, Boyega is set to star in a pair of Netflix films including Rebel Ridge from Jeremy Saulnier and They Cloned Tyrone; he’ll also star alongside Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright in the TV drama Small Axe and the sci-fi-romance Hold Back the Stars. Don’t count on seeing Boyega return to his character on Disney+ though, but maybe in a movie (with some conditions).

“I ain’t getting no Disney Plus!” the actor told Variety. “I’m watching it, though, but I’ll stay in the feature films…As long as Daisy [Ridley] and Oscar [Isaac] are down for it, then I’ll come back.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star returning cast members Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, with returning veteran actors including Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. The official synopsis for the film reads:

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.