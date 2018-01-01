‘Jumanji’ Could Unseat ‘Star Wars’ at Top of Box Office This Holiday Weekend

Ever since it came out on December 15, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has dominated the box office and has already become the highest grossing movie of 2017. But on its third weekend, a new challenger is rising.

Disney has released its four-day estimates (including Monday) for the Star Wars film, pegging it at $65.6 million domestically for the New Year’s holiday, while Sony’s estimates predict Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will bring in $67 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Last Jedi did win the three-day weekend, but factoring New Year’s Day could put Jumanji over the top.

If it all shakes out as is, it would mean Lucasfilm’s latest installment in the Skywalker Saga would only have been the number one movie at the box office for two weeks, compared to the four weeks The Force Awakens spent at the top. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story also won three weeks in a row after opening.

It should be noted that industry experts estimate Star Wars: The Last Jedi will make $69 million, more than Disney‘s own numbers, which would make it the movie’s third straight weekend in first place as it beats out Jumanji. Industry estimates peg the movie at $67 million, similar to Sony’s own projections.

This weekend saw Star Wars: The Last Jedi become the most successful film at the domestic box office, pushing past Disney’s other mega hit in Beauty and the Beast. The live-action remake of their animated classic brought in $504 million, while Star Wars is expected to make $533.7 million by the end of tomorrow.

Given the legs it has and its upcoming premiere in the People’s Republic of China, there is a huge possibility that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be the highest grossing film worldwide, as well.

But given the mixed reactions of fans to Rian Johnson’s installment, many are scrutinizing the numbers and doubting the movie’s potential. Losing a the top spot of the holiday weekend to Jumanji would only stoke those flames.

Either way, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is yet another smashing success for Lucasfilm and Disney, making the House of Mouse the most dominant movie studio for the second year in a row.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.

(h/t Deadline)