‘Justice League’ Has A Higher Audience Score Than ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Fans are finally starting to pile into theaters to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and it seems they aren’t enjoying it near as much as critics are.

The Last Jedi is currently sporting a certified fresh score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, with some calling it the best in the franchise (or at least close). Audiences thus far seem to disagree though, as the film only sports a 58% in the Audience Score rating. The average rating is 3.4 out of 5, and thus far over 62,000 ratings have been collected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That stands in stark contrast to Warner Bros.’ Justice League, which has the opposite issue. Justice League currently sports a lowly 40% in critics score, but in the Audience Score, it boasts a healthy 80%, scoring an average of 4.1 out of 5 from over 115,000 ratings.

It will be interesting to see how The Last Jedi adjusts over the weekend when an increased number of people will have the chance to see it.

The film is currently holding an 88.56 on ComicBook.com’s composite ranking (which you can vote on here), and the user score hovers around 4.33 out of 5.

While The Last Jedi is dividing audiences, it is raking in the box office receipts. Disney released the official Thursday numbers, and thus far the film has brought in $45 million. Ironically that puts The Last Jedi right behind another Star Wars film, that being Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which brought in over $57 million on its opening night.

As for Justice League, the film has thus far brought in over $214 million domestically, with another $402 million overseas. That totals out to over $617 million worldwide, which is nothing to sneeze at but is under initial expectations for the anticipated team-up film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Justice League are both in theaters now.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi2017

ComicBook Composite

88.56

All-Time Comic Movies NA

Your rating

Star

Star

Star

Star

Star

All-Time Rated NA

Average rating4.33/5 from 18 users