Kanye West Is Building Star Wars Themed Low-Income Housing

Kanye West is known to be a big Star Wars fan, and his latest project takes that love of the franchise to new heights, though it also has the potential to a lot of people if it ends up happening. In a new Forbes interview West revealed that he is taking inspiration from Star Wars, specifically the planet of Tatooine, for some new low-income housing he is designing. He says he’s inspired by Luke Skywalker’s childhood home and is working with a team to design prefabricated structures that echo the same sort of aesthetic. The goal is to make these low-income housing units, but he lists other possibilities for the structures.

After a presentation, he escorts the interviewer (Zack O’Malley Greenburg) out to a clearing along a dirt path, and when they look up they see what is described as a “trio of structures that look like the skeletons of wooden spaceships.” Those are porotypes of the concept, and each one is dozens of feet tall.

West says they could also be used to house the homeless, and even describes a scenario where the structures could be sunk into the ground with light coming in from the roof.

Being a Star Wars fan, the outsides would be rounded on top and shaped like domes, much like Skywalker’s house in A New Hope. It’s unknown whether or not that would be the only Star Wars references within the home, or if the inside aesthetic would also match the films. Either way, helping the homeless is an amazing thing, and why not throw some Star Wars in if you can.

West didn’t mention any specific date or even timeframe where the housing would become available, as everything right now is still in the prototype phase, but we’ll keep you posted when or if this becomes a reality.

