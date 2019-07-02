Kevin Smith Says Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Has Three Times the Visual Effects of Star Wars

Kevin Smith’s next feature film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, is hitting theaters later this year, so the director has been sharing tons of information about his next film in various social media posts, appearances, and shows. In his latest episode of Fatman Beyond, the pop culture show he does alongside Marc Bernardin, Smith shared some surprising information: his upcoming movie technically has three times as many visual effects than the original Star Wars.

“This is not bragging and this is not saying this makes me a better filmmaker by any stretch of the imagination, this is just for the layman to show you how far filmmaking and special effects have come from our childhood. We have three times as many visual effects/CG/visual effects in general in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot than they did in Star Wars.”

The director goes on to explain that effects are different nowadays, so fans shouldn’t expect Jay and Silent Bob Reboot to be full of lasers and explosions.

“Now, that doesn’t mean our movie is like, ‘we’re gonna take you to f****** space,’” Smith added. “It just means everything that counts as an effects shot. So, anytime we had people in a car, we didn’t do a process trailer, we didn’t put people in a car on top of a truck and drive the truck around. We just threw them on a green screen, or put them on a stage with a green screen behind them, and did the backgrounds later. Every one of those shots counts as an effects shot. So, I mean, even though it didn’t cost as much as blowing up the Death Star, they’re both visual effects shots at the end of the day, so when you just count them like that, we have three times as many as they had in Star Wars and we’re not even a visual effects heavy movie.”

If you’re hoping to see a trailer for Smith’s next movie soon, you’re in luck! The director recently revealed he’ll be premiering the first Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer during a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 20th.

The follow-up to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.” The film will also include an array of cameos from Smith classics like Jason Lee to current big names such as Chris Hemsworth.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit theaters in the fall.