Kevin Smith Reviews The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere: "I Loved It"

As he is want to do, Kevin Smith is back with some thoughts about Star Wars. The writer/director built a career on his fandom of the franchise in a galaxy far, far away and in the latest episode of his FatMan Beyond Podcast Smith offers high praise for the season two premiere of The Mandalorian on Disney+. In short, Smith said: "I loved it, I thought it was compelling as f**k and I was like 'I can't wait! I'm gonna binge the whole thing!' And I forgot these f***ers only drop one episode a week." He elaborated further however, pointing to what specifically about the episode made it "compelling as f**k," while naturally revealing how hyped he was for a certain bounty hunter to appear.

"This is the first episode I believe that is directed by Favreau," Smith said. "He didn't do any of season one but he wrote this episode and directed it. It was very Baby Yoda lite, which is totally fine because it was so Tusken Raider heavy and I found that story so fascianting. Doing that Krayt Dragon of course was cool and what not, but doing the sign language, Tusken Raider sign language, we just spent more time with those characters than anybody ever had before. Suddenly you were like, I wanna watch a whole f***in episode about their culture. It was insanely well written and then of course it just had like the adventure going for it."

He continued, "And f***in Boba Fett, but TWO Boba Fetts. One where you're like, as you're watching the episode you're like 'Oh, so that's how they're doing Boba Fett. It's just his armor, and this is a random dude in the armor....fine.' And they told a great story, and Olyphantastic was basically Justified in space. Everything was copasetic and then in the end they showed the real f***ing Boba Fett and you're like 'Oh my god, so is this going to be the runner for the season? Is he going to be chasing down his armor or is he just in the next episode?' Just as you were like 'Man, what a satisfying episode' they were like 'Boba F***in Fett, REAL Boba Fett.'"

