Star Wars: Kevin Smith Jokes He Created the Idea for The Mandalorian Years Ago

As soon as it debuted on Disney+ The Mandalorian quickly became a staple not only in the Star Wars fandom but of popular media, thanks perhaps mostly to none other than Baby Yoda. The series has been in the works for some time from Lucasfilm but to take things back even further, there might be a hidden architect for the series that we haven’t considered, noted Star Wars fanboy and filmmaker, Kevin Smith.

A fan took to Twitter to point out to Smith that he seemingly pitched the idea behind The Mandalorian way back in 2013, just four months after The Walt Disney Company had even purchased Lucasfilm. On an episode of his podcast, Smith was discussing the ideas of expanding the Star Wars universe with other films, reportedly saying: “There’s a movie where Yoda and Boba Fett meet, and its Yoda Fett!” Smith replied in jest to the comment, saying that he’s owed a check for his contribution to the franchise.

In the event that Smith managed to get a cameo in the new season of The Mandalorian it would mark the latest in a line of cameos for him in the galaxy far, far away. Smith previously provided a voice for a Stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and appears on screen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as a cyborg on Kijimi.

I knew that shit sounded familiar! Hey @themandalorian! I want my motherfuckin’ movie check! https://t.co/SaX2MJzKWt — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 4, 2020

The first season of The Mandalorian was also not above celebrity cameos with comedians Horatio Sanz, Brian Posehn, Adam Pally and Jason Sudeikis all appeared as minor characters (many of whom met their end in dramatic fashion). Given The Mandalorian’s line of work and the amount of characters he encounters, it wouldn’t be too out of place for Smith to appear on the series.

The second season of The Mandalorian has already been confirmed by series creator Jon Favreau, with the showrunner announcing after the season finale that the second season will premiere in the fall of 2020. Whether it be the actual character or a grape version of him, he will have his hands full in trying to protect The Child from Moff Gideon.

