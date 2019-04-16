Kevin Smith Has Amazing Star Wars Theory on What ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Means

After Star Wars Celebration fan theories regarding the movie’s new title Rise of Skywalker started in earnest, especially since the one most synonymous with that name is now dead after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. A number of theories have surfaced, with everything from reviving Luke Skywalker to having his Force Ghost appear at some point in the movie. There are some who also believe that perhaps Rey could end up being a Skywalker in the end, but one new theory from Kevin Smith suggests the title using Skywalker means something completely different, and we are definitely intrigued.

Smith and Ralph Garman discussed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in depth on the latest episode of Hollywood Babble-On. Smith was very intrigued by the title and brought up a number of possibilities. Thing is, he kept coming back to one in particular.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It could be after unfairly killing him in the last one he’s coming back! It’s a literal title about the rise of Skywalker. Or it could be that after all this time we find out Rey is a Skywalker right? Or it could be that f****** Kylo is. The title does for me what, without knowing anything, excites the s*** out of me because there are endless possibilities, but here is one that it could be. And this is again, a shot in the dark.”

“What if, in the last movie, it was the Last Jedi,” Smith said. “What if they are telling us the f****** title. What if that is like a title. What if the way that Jedi has been used historically in those movies and like including that in the last movie the Jedi, the Jedi must end and all that s***. What if that’s it for the Jedi and perhaps the new religion is the Skywalkers. Didn’t that just give you f****** chills? And I swear, again, f****** I don’t want anybody going ‘he knows’ but I know nothing.”

“Maybe Skywalker supplants the order that existed beforehand,” Garman said. “Wouldn’t that be f****** dope? He was so f****** important to the universe that from then on they named the order after him. They’re all Skywalkers,” Smith added.

That would certainly be one way to carry on the legacy of the Skywalker without reviving Luke and resetting what Rian Johnson did in The Last Jedi and would give a future trilogy a whole new order and tapestry to work with. Gotta say, think Smith is on to something, and we kind of hope he’s right.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!