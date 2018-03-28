This WonderCon Cosplayer Was the Perfect Kylo Ren From ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has become a bonafide pop culture phenomenon over the past few months, with fans expressing their feelings for the film in a wide array of ways. But a recent cosplay might be among the most delightful yet.

Artist Dustin Nguyen recently shared a photo of a cosplayer at Wonder Con, which was held last weekend in Anaheim, California. As you can see in the photos below, the cosplayer does a pretty perfect recreation of Kylo Ren’s shirtless scene from The Last Jedi.

The cosplay gets some pretty amusing elements of the original scene down to a tee, with the help of some fake abs and high-waisted pants. The cosplayer also includes Kylo’s three-prong lightsaber, something that would’ve probably made the moment even more memorable within The Last Jedi.

Kylo’s shirtless scene sparked quite a lot of discourse when The Last Jedi was initially released, and ultimately evolved into an Instagram challenge and quite a lot of memes. And according to director Rian Johnson, Adam Driver also shared a bit of self-confidence while filming the moment.

“No, no, he’s good. He’s great.” Johnson revealed late last year. “He knew he looked good. Adam looks so damn good because he’d been training hardcore for the past six months for those fight scenes.” Johnson explained. “I’m like, ‘Eh. He looks so good. We should put him up there.’”

And besides starting a few new Internet phenomenon, Kylo’s shirtless episode came about for a very specific technical reason as well.

“The way in which Rian decided to create the Force connection by just simply doing vertical cuts without using any CG…it’s pure simplicity in terms of filmmaking with visual cuts,” The Last Jedi co-sound supervisor Ren Klyce said in an interview. “We cut to her side; we cut to Kylo Ren; we cut to her; and back and forth. That was important to establish what she was actually seeing. Was she hearing his voice or seeing his face or just his eyes? And so that [shirtless scene] is to inform the audience, ‘Oh, she can see his body.’ It’s also good humor.”

Fans can enjoy The Last Jedi, Kylo’s high-waisted pants and all, which is now available on Digital HD and Blu-ray.

What do you think of this Kylo Ren cosplay? Sound off in the comments below.