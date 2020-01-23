LA Home’s Insane Star Wars-Themed Basement Turns a Lot of Heads

If you felt a disturbance in The Force this morning it wasn’t millions of voices suddenly crying out in terror and being silenced, it was this monstrous multi-million dollar home now for sale in Los Angeles with an extensive basement area decorated exclusively in Star Wars memorabilia. In case you might be thinking that your Ikea shelves with a couple dozen action figures with a few posters on the wall was excessive, just know some of us aren’t even in the same system as this collector.

The Wall Street Journal brings word of this home and its extravagant decorations. Clocking in at 5,000 square feet itself, the Star Wars themed basement can be accessed via an elevator or stairs. The elevator is located in a room decorated like the desert planet Tatooine complete with full size Tusken Raider, Sandtrooper, and Jawa, all of them armed with their respective weapons (and Banthas painted on the mural on the wall).

In addition, the basement features a custom made display case features roughly 30 custom made Clone Trooper and Stormtrooper helmets, plus a custom made replica of the Endor speeder bikes from Return of the Jedi. Fsull sized mannequin replicas of a number of characters including a Mos Eisley cantina recreation in the kitchen area with Greedo, a Bith musician, and Snaggletooth can be seen, plus an area with bounty hunters like IG-88, Bossk, and 4-LOM, which are on display below a 1/6 scale X-Wing model that hangs overheard. Even more mannequins can be found in the basement including a Snowtrooper, a Battle Droid, multiple Stormtroopers, a member of the Emperor’s Royal Guard, plus fan-favorite characters like Darth Vader, Darth Maul, R2-D2, C-3PO, and a deep cut with comic book character Darth Talon. One room also includes countless shelves of mint-in-box action figures, including some complete sets of toys from years past.

The basement also includes a full size movie theater with eighteen seats and perhaps the coolest area of the lower level. Walls of the theater are modeled after the interior of the Carbon Freezing Chamber from The Empire Strikes Back with the ceiling of the room modeled to look like the window of a Tie Fighter. In the back of the theater, full size mannequins of Chewbacca toting a busted C-3PO and Boba Fett aim their weapons at each other. A full size replica of Han Solo frozen in carbonite is also on display.

Naturally the photos and details of this location have struck a chord with fans and readers on Twitter whose reactions range from jealousy to contempt for such a display of excess wealth.

“Until now I never thought a person could have too much money,” @RedStatedad tweeted.

“Wait until you see the Sarlacc they installed in the back yard…Woah!” @lusciouscacao added.

In case you thought that the Star Wars basement might be the biggest draw of the home, the entire house clocks in at 18,200 square feet. Other notable additions to its interior include “a music studio, a gym, a tennis court, a safe room, a 750-gallon aquarium and an indoor-and-outdoor pool and spa area with a grotto, waterslide and waterfall.” The home sits on three acres which also includes an observatory with a 14-inch reflector telescope. The home is currently on the market for $26.5 million, with the Star Wars collection not included.