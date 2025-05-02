The Dejarik Board Game Is Back For Star Wars Day 2025

This May 4th, Disney is bringing back one of its most popular items from last year – the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series Dejarik Board Game. The game, which first released last May 4th, is getting a special re-release. Hopefully now more Star Wars fans will be able to get their hands on this unique version of holo-chess. The game, which is first shown in Star Wars: A New Hope, looks like a futuristic version of chess, with a circle checkered board with Star Wars alien and creature board pieces. In the film, each of these pieces was holographic, and could move and attack like realistic aliens. Here in the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series Dejarik Board Game, each of the pieces is translucent and lights up to simulate holographic play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’d like to add this fantastic, playable replica to your collection, then be ready and waiting ahead of the 8am PT / 11am PT launch time on May the 4th right here at The Disney Store. It originally launched at $99.99, but don’t be surprised if it’s more expensive this year. Also keep in mind that a queue is expected, and the best stuff is likely to sell out quickly. Additional details about the game can be found below, and make sure to check out our Star Wars Day roundup to see more unique collectibles that will be available.

Includes game board, eight creature pieces, and reference cards

Molded dimensional creature pieces include Mantellian Savrip, K’lor’slug, Molator, Ghhhk, Kintan Strider, Ng’ok, Monnok and Houjix

Light-up points counter

Points buttons

Sound effects buttons

Turn buttons

Creature pieces can be switched between Defender or Aggressor

Upon its original launch last year, Cody Hampton, senior manager of merchandising, told Star Wars.com that “we are very excited to launch our first ever Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series item this May 4th. The game board itself has lights and sounds while you play to replicate this fan-favorite game. We loved bringing this iconic game to life in a tabletop version.”

“Seeing the game played for the first time in Star Wars: A New Hope fascinated me,” adds Amanda Rubinos Luna, merchandising manager of toys. “We wanted to stay true to the board itself by using the sculpt from the Lucasfilm Archives as well as what our guests see in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.“

It can be difficult to bring a game like this to life, but this replica is pretty close. For fans of the movies, this board game is iconic, and the scene in which it appears is frequently mentioned. I even remember my first time at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and seeing the game (and the interior of the Millennium Falcon!) in real life. To say I felt starstruck might have been an understatement. I think it’s safe to say I’ll be trying to get my order in too.



Want to stay up to date with all the May the Fourth, Star Wars Day, news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!