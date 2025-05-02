Disney Drops a Pricey G1T4-M1N1 Helper Droid For Star Wars Day 2025

Disney has a lot of new releases planned for Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2025, but one of the biggest splurges for fans will undoubtedly be the G1T4-M1N1 Droid. Billed as your “eager to please” personal helper droid, the G1T4-M1N1 is equipped with a bevvy of cameras and sensors that allow it to identify you and stay close by, ready to assist with a cargo bin that can hold up to 20lbs of gear. You might even be able to play music through it via the built-in Bluetooth speaker.

An official breakdown of the features can be found below, and if it seems like it would be a fun addition to your family, you can pick one up starting today, May 2nd, here at The Disney Store for a whopping $2875. Note that a full-size RC Mouse Droid will also launch for Star Wars Day, and offers another fun, but slightly less functional droid option. It should also be significantly cheaper than the G1T4-M1N1. UPDATE: This device was created by Piaggio Fast Forward, and is basically a Star Wars edition of their Gitamini robot.

Includes G1T4-M1N1 following robot, charger (block and cable), lens cleaning kit, quickstart guide, user manual, registration card, and release of liability

Equipped with cameras and sensors that allow it to identify its operator and follow them

Holds up to 20lbs

Runtime of seven hours

Operating temperature: 10-110° F

Lifting handles front and back (single person lift)

Built-in Bluetooth speaker

USB charging port

The mygita app is used for registration, advanced functionality, and software updates. It is available for iOS and Android smartphones in the Apple App Store or Google Play

User Manual available at Documentation – gita Knowledge Base

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Again, Disney has a lot of new merch and collectibles on tap for May the 4th, and you can keep tabs on the best of these new releases right here via our Star Wars Day 2025 roundup. Be ready and waiting early to get your hands on hot ticket items like Disney’s new lightsaber hilt replicas, the RC Mouse Droid, and and Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Playset.