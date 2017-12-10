Three Massive ‘Star Wars’ Sales are Happening Today Only

If you need some last minute gift ideas for a Star Wars fan, you’ve come to the right place. There are three big sales happening right now, most of which are only good through the end of the day today, December 10th. This is you last chance to score big deals and ensure that the items will arrive by Christmas, so take advantage while you can. Here’s the breakdown:

Amazon is currently running two Star Wars deals – a one day deal on Star Wars toys and games and a deal on Star Wars LEGO sets. The biggest deal is undoubtedly the one they’re running on the Sphero R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid, which is only $91 at the moment. That’s a whopping 49% off, and an all-time low price by a mile. Other gems from the sale include:

• Monopoly Game: Star Wars 40th Anniversary Special Edition – $17.40

• Star Wars The Black Series Elite Praetorian Guard (Amazon Exclusive) – $17.24

• Star Wars: The Force Awakens X-Wing Miniatures Game Core Set – $20.65

• Star Wars: X-Wing – Heroes of the Resistance Game Expansion Pack – $22.54

• LEGO Star Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter 75168 – $19.99

• LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Walker 75153 – $31.99

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 24″ Talking Chewbacca & 6″ Porg Plush – $49.99

• LEGO Star Wars Poe’s X-Wing Fighter 75102 – $64

The second big sale comes from ThinkGeek, who are in the last day of a sale that slashes as much as 70% off over 180 items. Many of these items are Star Wars-themed. Some of the best include:

• Star Wars Wampa Cave Snow Globe – $19.99

• Star Wars Lighted Darth Vader Tree Topper – $24.99

• Star Wars R2-D2 Measuring Cup Set – $12.99

• Star Wars Galactic Necklace – $25.99

• Star Wars Millennium Falcon Coaster Set – $14.99

• Star Wars R2-D2 Coffee Press – $29.99

• Star Wars R2-D2 Screwdriver – $5.99

Finally, Entertainment Earth is currently running a Secret Santa sale on nearly 200 items – including loads of Star Wars action figures, Funko Pop figures and more. Some of the top items include:

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi Orange 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case – $79.99

• Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 10 Case – $94.99

• Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader 6-Inch Action Figure – $15.99

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi Porg Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head #198 – $7.99